20 fun things to do this week, from a rock-climbing fest to MC Hammer’s charity concert

Downtown’s all-ages First Thursdays street party has food, drag, and DJs. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

By Josh Constine Published Sep. 03, 2025 • 4:00pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

The monthly shindig fills Second Street with a headlining set by Raymix, plus DJs, bands, vendors, drag performers, and open-air bars.

Local artisans showcase their creations. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Website RSVP Date and time Thursday, Sept. 4, 5 p.m. Address Howard and Second streets

Hump! Adult short film fest

Dan Savage’s legendary sex-positive indie festival returns with 22 silly, creative, and kinky short films that are much more art than porn.

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Sept. 4, to Saturday, Sept. 13 Address Brava Theater, 2781 24th St.

Off the Grid Fort Mason night market

SF’s biggest night market returns with food trucks, more than 100 vendors, DJs, and outdoor bars by the seaside. Come early to dodge the food lines.

Off the Grid's food truck market at Fort Mason Center is always a hit. | Courtesy Off the Grid

Website Details Date and time Friday, Sept. 5, 5 to 10 p.m. Address Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

North Beach First Fridays art crawl

More than a dozen galleries, bars, and restaurants stay open late with art shows, musical performances, and poetry readings in the old Beatnik neighborhood.

Website Details Date and time Friday, Sept. 5, 5 to 9 p.m. Address Grant Avenue and Vallejo Street

Bar Part Time block party

The Mission wine bar celebrates its fourth year with an extremely vibey sunset block party at Mercury Cafe (plus an after-party back at BPT).

The North Face climb festival

A two-day rock-climbing fest with a 45-foot wall over water, pro and paraclimbing competitions, DJ sets, and a talk with Alex Honnold of “Free Solo.”

Website Details Date and time Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6 Address China Basin Park

Direct to Earth warehouse party

A rave with two rooms of Funktion-One and EAW sound celebrating 14 years of the DTE crew, featuring international techno heavyweights spinning till the wee hours.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Sept. 5, 10 p.m. Address Secret location

Plaza Palooza with Fantastic Negrito

FiDi’s Levi’s Plaza comes alive with a plant market, food tastings, and a concert from Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito.

Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz of Fantastic Negrito always brings the grooves. | Source: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Address 1200 Battery St.

Honey Dijon party at sunset

The global house icon throws her biggest SF party yet with a sunset set at Treasure Island’s Gold Bar, featuring sweeping views of the city.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Sept. 6, 2 p.m. Address 1 Avenue of the Palms

SF Sapphic Pride block party

A new queer street fest takes over Harrison with drag, DJs, food trucks, tarot, and beautification stations running all evening.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Sept. 6, 4 to 10 p.m. Address Harrison between 15th and 16th streets

Bay Area Rocks! Guardsmen benefit concert

A star-studded charity concert features host MC Hammer and members of Santana, Boston, Jefferson Starship, and more, raising funds for Bay Area kids.

Homunculus rave

The .NET Framework crew transforms a secret space into a surreal laboratory for a kooky night of techno and electro with Tom Marsi and more.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Address Secret location

Mostly Cloudy baile funk rave

Brazilian DJ Kebra headlines this global club meets baile funk after-hours rave.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 p.m. Address Secret location

Haight Ashbury street fair

The 46th annual event fills the street with more than 200 vendors, dozens of bands on two stages, a skate jam, and a special kid’s area with a jumpy house.

Punk bands and more take over the Haight on Sunday. | Source: Haight Ashbury Street Fair

Website Details Date and time Sunday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Address Haight Street

World Arts West dance festival

The finale of the three-weekend festival features Filipino spirit ceremonies, Haitian dance workshops, and performances from Oakland’s Dimensions Dance Theater.

Website Register Date and time Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. Address Presidio Tunnel Tops

Opera in the Park

SF Opera celebrates the 50th anniversary of this free Golden Gate Park tradition with Eun Sun Kim conducting at Robin Williams Meadow.

Tech bro duel to fix ‘the ratio’

A parody showdown in Golden Gate Park in which oiled-up tech bros strap on giant inflatable boxing gloves to battle for honor, absurdity, and fixing “the ratio.”

Website Details Date and time Sunday, Sept. 7, 2 to 5 p.m. Address Somewhere in Golden Gate Park

Daytime Disco with Poolside

Union Square turns into a dance floor with a set from lounge rockers Poolside as part of SF’s free civic concert series.

Website Details Date and time Sunday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m. Address Union Square

‘Hole’: Experimental beach theater

The SF Neo-Futurists stage an outdoor, site-specific theater experiment in which the cast and audience dig a pit on the beach amid humor and drama.

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Sept. 7; Sunday, Sept. 14; Sunday, Sept. 21; 2 and 5 p.m. Address Outer Richmond

Chinatown after dark: Decompression

The basement club Lion’s Den welcomes back Burners with a Nu Tekno party featuring DJs joined by live instrumentation.

Website Tickets Date and time Wednesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Address Lion’s Den, 57 Wentworth Place