20 fun things to do this week, from a rock-climbing fest to MC Hammer’s charity concert

Downtown First Thursdays block party
The monthly shindig fills Second Street with a headlining set by Raymix, plus DJs, bands, vendors, drag performers, and open-air bars.
- Thursday, Sept. 4, 5 p.m.
- Howard and Second streets
Hump! Adult short film fest
Dan Savage’s legendary sex-positive indie festival returns with 22 silly, creative, and kinky short films that are much more art than porn.
- Thursday, Sept. 4, to Saturday, Sept. 13
- Brava Theater, 2781 24th St.
Off the Grid Fort Mason night market
SF’s biggest night market returns with food trucks, more than 100 vendors, DJs, and outdoor bars by the seaside. Come early to dodge the food lines.
- Friday, Sept. 5, 5 to 10 p.m.
North Beach First Fridays art crawl
More than a dozen galleries, bars, and restaurants stay open late with art shows, musical performances, and poetry readings in the old Beatnik neighborhood.
- Friday, Sept. 5, 5 to 9 p.m.
Bar Part Time block party
The Mission wine bar celebrates its fourth year with an extremely vibey sunset block party at Mercury Cafe (plus an after-party back at BPT).
- Friday, Sept. 5, 5 p.m.
The North Face climb festival
A two-day rock-climbing fest with a 45-foot wall over water, pro and paraclimbing competitions, DJ sets, and a talk with Alex Honnold of “Free Solo.”
- Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6
- China Basin Park
Direct to Earth warehouse party
A rave with two rooms of Funktion-One and EAW sound celebrating 14 years of the DTE crew, featuring international techno heavyweights spinning till the wee hours.
- Friday, Sept. 5, 10 p.m.
Plaza Palooza with Fantastic Negrito
FiDi’s Levi’s Plaza comes alive with a plant market, food tastings, and a concert from Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito.
- Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 1200 Battery St.
Honey Dijon party at sunset
The global house icon throws her biggest SF party yet with a sunset set at Treasure Island’s Gold Bar, featuring sweeping views of the city.
- Saturday, Sept. 6, 2 p.m.
- 1 Avenue of the Palms
SF Sapphic Pride block party
A new queer street fest takes over Harrison with drag, DJs, food trucks, tarot, and beautification stations running all evening.
- Saturday, Sept. 6, 4 to 10 p.m.
Bay Area Rocks! Guardsmen benefit concert
A star-studded charity concert features host MC Hammer and members of Santana, Boston, Jefferson Starship, and more, raising funds for Bay Area kids.
- Saturday, Sept. 6, 4 p.m.
Homunculus rave
The .NET Framework crew transforms a secret space into a surreal laboratory for a kooky night of techno and electro with Tom Marsi and more.
- Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Mostly Cloudy baile funk rave
Brazilian DJ Kebra headlines this global club meets baile funk after-hours rave.
- Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 p.m.
Haight Ashbury street fair
The 46th annual event fills the street with more than 200 vendors, dozens of bands on two stages, a skate jam, and a special kid’s area with a jumpy house.
- Sunday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Haight Street
World Arts West dance festival
The finale of the three-weekend festival features Filipino spirit ceremonies, Haitian dance workshops, and performances from Oakland’s Dimensions Dance Theater.
- Sunday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.
- Presidio Tunnel Tops
Opera in the Park
SF Opera celebrates the 50th anniversary of this free Golden Gate Park tradition with Eun Sun Kim conducting at Robin Williams Meadow.
- Sunday, Sept. 7, 1:30 p.m.
Tech bro duel to fix ‘the ratio’
A parody showdown in Golden Gate Park in which oiled-up tech bros strap on giant inflatable boxing gloves to battle for honor, absurdity, and fixing “the ratio.”
- Sunday, Sept. 7, 2 to 5 p.m.
Daytime Disco with Poolside
Union Square turns into a dance floor with a set from lounge rockers Poolside as part of SF’s free civic concert series.
- Sunday, Sept. 7, 2 p.m.
- Union Square
‘Hole’: Experimental beach theater
The SF Neo-Futurists stage an outdoor, site-specific theater experiment in which the cast and audience dig a pit on the beach amid humor and drama.
- Sunday, Sept. 7; Sunday, Sept. 14; Sunday, Sept. 21; 2 and 5 p.m.
- Outer Richmond
Chinatown after dark: Decompression
The basement club Lion’s Den welcomes back Burners with a Nu Tekno party featuring DJs joined by live instrumentation.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.