Don’t miss out on good tickets for “Good Things”!
The Standard is hooking up 10 lucky winners with a pair of tickets to see Samin Nosrat in conversation with Hrishikesh Hirway, host of the “Song Exploder” podcast, on Friday, Sept. 12, at the Sydney Goldstein Theater.
Nosrat, the Oakland-based, Iranian American author of “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” will share the stories and culinary rituals that inspired her new cookbook, “Good Things,” in an event hosted by City Arts & Lectures. (And don’t miss the onstage introduction by The Standard’s own Sara Deseran.)
Enter to win a pair of tickets for an uplifting evening filled with creativity and connection. Good luck!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority, and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.