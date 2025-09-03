Man dies after being shot, thrown from van

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said officers responded at 3:25 a.m. to McAllister and Jones streets in the Tenderloin to a report of a person on the ground.

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager who was found early Wednesday near Market Street.

According to footage and police audio communications posted to X by FriscoLive415, a 19-year-old male was thrown from a white Chrysler van and found on the ground, not breathing.

Video shows a first responder performing chest compressions on the motionless victim as officers gather nearby.

“There was a white, newer Caravan, Chrysler, with black tinted windows. The victim was pushed out of the vehicle,” the police scanner audio said. “There’s a 19-year-old male, unconscious, not breathing, shot in the head.” The vehicle was described as having been seen “last on McAllister from Market.”

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said paramedics transported an adult with life-threatening injuries to a trauma center. The victim died at the hospital, police said.

Police did not identify any suspects. The motive for the shooting is unknown.