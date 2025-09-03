Man dies after being shot, thrown from van

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager who was found early Wednesday near Market Street.
A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said officers responded at 3:25 a.m. to McAllister and Jones streets in the Tenderloin to a report of a person on the ground.
They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to footage and police audio communications posted to X by FriscoLive415, a 19-year-old male was thrown from a white Chrysler van and found on the ground, not breathing.
Video shows a first responder performing chest compressions on the motionless victim as officers gather nearby.
“There was a white, newer Caravan, Chrysler, with black tinted windows. The victim was pushed out of the vehicle,” the police scanner audio said. “There’s a 19-year-old male, unconscious, not breathing, shot in the head.” The vehicle was described as having been seen “last on McAllister from Market.”
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said paramedics transported an adult with life-threatening injuries to a trauma center. The victim died at the hospital, police said.
Police did not identify any suspects. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
There have been 16 homicides in San Francisco this year, compared with 22 at this point in 2024, according to SFPD data. Last year ended with 35 homicides, down from 52 in 2023.