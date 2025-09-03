Say, what is Trump’s face doing on Obama’s LinkedIn page?

A glowering portrait of Donald Trump is now the logo of The White House’s LinkedIn account, sneaking its way onto the pages of ex-staffers — and former presidents.

By Ryan Fonseca Published Sep. 03, 2025 • 8:11pm

If there’s one thing about Donald Trump most people can agree on, it’s this: The man is an expert-level troller. Even on the least troll-y social media site there is, LinkedIn. And this week, he and his team may have taken those rage-bait skills to the next level. Trump’s face is now the logo of The White House’s official LinkedIn account , replacing the previous emblem of the building itself, similar to ones used by previous administrations.

And since this is the official account for the institution, not just Trump’s administration, that means former staff for previous POTUSes now have Trump’s mug prominently displayed on their own LinkedIn pages. That includes speechwriters , communication directors , and second gentleman Doug Emhoff . It also includes President Barack Obama , whose top career achievement now runs right next to an image of the man who championed the falsehood that he was not born in the U.S., succeeded him in office, and, more recently, accused him of treason (without evidence). Needless to say, some former White House staffers aren’t thrilled with the Trumpy new logo on their LinkedIn pages. “I served as President Obama's Director of Press Advance, not President Trump's,” user Johanna Maska posted to the platform Wednesday , tagging LinkedIn leadership. “Can you please enforce your rules and make sure institutions are accurately represented on this platform?”

Former George W. Bush staffer Scott Stanzel agreed with Maska, writing that “it is [a] misrepresentation that needs to be corrected.” It was not immediately clear what rules Maska was referring to. A LinkedIn spokesperson later told us: "Our policies allow LinkedIn Pages to update logos and photos associated with the account.”