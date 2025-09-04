Becca Bloom’s wedding was RichTok’s Super Bowl

From the Philz in Palo Alto to $3 million vows in Lake Como: The SF-based queen of conspicuous consumption has broken the internet with her nuptials.

By Zara Stone Published Sep. 04, 2025 • 4:53pm

For months, Becca Bloom, 27, the Atherton-bred, San Francisco-based “ Queen of RichTok ,” has been teasing her 6 million social media followers with the details of her planned Lake Como nuptials to David Pownall, an Amazon software engineer whom she met back in 2019 at a Philz Coffee in Palo Alto. On Wednesday, Bloom, heiress to a Chinese IT fortune and an account manager at Bloomberg, dropped the full story of the Aug. 28 wedding, after a few days of radio silence. “‘I am not missing :0 I got married! :D,” she wrote on a TikTok post that shows her walking down a mirror-floored aisle outside a lakeside mansion as the wind playfully teased her long, polished locks.

Within a day, the video had been viewed more than 12.5 million times. The reaction was immediate and ecstatic. “So rich you can pay the wind,” one commenter wrote. “Watching your veil fly up was like watching an oyster reveal its most special pearl. Beautiful entrance, Becca,” said another. The New York Times wondered, “ Is this the most luxurious influencer wedding yet?” If you’ve been living under a rock, or just don’t pay attention to these things, you might wonder why anyone cares about a local rich person’s wedding. It’s a fair question, especially as Bloom started her social media accounts only in January. The answer is that she instantly struck a nerve. Her rise has been meteoric. Bloom’s shtick is that she lets you see what it’s like to be extremely rich, with whispered ASMR breakdowns of over-the-top routines so unrelatable they somehow become relatable, such as plating Beluga caviar on Versace china for her cat’s dinner. (She’s a cat lover, just like us!)

Source: @beccaxbloom

The performance of her wealth is so built into the content that followers enter into a parasocial relationship with her, feeling that their opinions and attention are an essential part of her lifestyle. She replies to fans, likes their comments, and encourages their interaction. In this way, she has spun conspicuous consumption into a group project rather than a hate-watch. Case in point: In a video that was viewed nearly 20 million times in the runup to the wedding, she showed off the Lake Como mansions she had disqualified as venues; the top comment is, “Yea first one didn’t suit me too.” Bloom’s fans are more like collaborators than voyeurs.

They gobbled up all the details of her wedding-planning adventure, from her dress choices to unboxing gifts to figuring out which Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry to wear. In a response to a fan, she shared in January that they’d landed on Villa Balbiano, which costs $100,000 to $150,000 to rent for a weekend, as the location for the wedding. “$150k is actually not bad for 3 days. Says me with $3.50 in my bank account,” wrote a commenter.

Of course, not everyone was gushing; many found the spon-con aspect of the wedding distasteful. “Having a paid partnership for her wedding day is so tacky,” commented one redditor , referring to Bloom’s Lancome partnership. Indeed, the hashtags #lancomeMakeup and #lancomepartner were prominent on Bloom’s wedding dress reveal Instagram post.

If the Como finale wasn’t enough for you, a sequel to the RichTok wedding lands next year. It will be a “spectacular, traditional Asian wedding on a much larger scale,” Bloom told Vogue, curated by her parents.