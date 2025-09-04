Skip to main content
Police shoot armed man walking on Highway 101

The man wielded “an edged weapon” when confronted by cops, authorities said.

San Francisco police shot and wounded a man Thursday on Highway 101 in the Mission. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard
By George Kelly and Max Harrison-Caldwell

A San Francisco Police Department officer on Thursday shot a man who brandished a weapon while walking on Highway 101, authorities said.

Interim Police Chief Paul Yep said an officer fired at a man who displayed “an edged weapon” when law enforcement, including members of the Sheriff’s Department, sought to escort him from the freeway.

Shortly after 11:20 a.m., paramedics responded to the northbound lanes just south of the Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, Yep said.

Police officers gather at the Cesar Chavez off-ramp after the shooting. | Source: George Kelly

The man was shot in the chest, according to a recording of police audio.

“All information is preliminary and can be subject to change,” Yep said. “This remains an open and active investigation.”

The California Highway Patrol issued an alert at 11:45 a.m. warning of traffic delays. Authorities blocked the off-ramp and two right-side lanes and provided no estimated time of reopening.

The shooting is being investigated by the San Francisco district attorney’s office, the SFPD’s Investigative Services Division and Internal Affairs, and the Department of Police Accountability.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

