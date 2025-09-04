Golden State has redefined what's possible for an expansion franchise and will spend the next week jockeying for a higher postseason seed.

By Jane Kenny Published Sep. 04, 2025 • 9:09pm

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.” Rookie head coach Natalie Nakase “doesn’t care” if her first-year team is slept on. To her, it’s all about blocking out the surrounding noise. But on Thursday night, it was all about taking in the noise. The noise ringing around the Valkyries' beloved “Ballhalla” in celebration of the history made as Golden State became the first WNBA expansion team to earn a playoff bid in its inaugural season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 23 wins this season, the Valkyries have proved that nothing is too much to overcome. Not preseason naysayers doubting an expansion team, not a pile of injuries to critical rotation players, and certainly not a 13-point deficit halfway through the third quarter against Dallas on Thursday night. Behind Janelle Salaün's clutch fourth-quarter shooting, Golden State came from behind to outlast the Wings 84-80. The atmosphere the Valkyries and their fans have created at Chase Center is unparalleled around the WNBA, but after clinching a playoff berth, the team sent an email to season-ticket holders explaining that the "Ballhalla" show will have to go on the road at the start of the postseason.

Subscribe to The Dime News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday. Sign up now

Due to a conflict with the Laver Cup tennis tournament, the Valkyries told season-ticket holders that Game 2 of the postseason will take place at SAP Center in San Jose, the home of the Sharks. The scheduling conflict, however, didn't overshadow what the team was able to accomplish in front of a 19th consecutive sellout crowd on Thursday.

The Valkyries still trailed the Wings inside of the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter, but free throws from Salaün, a jump shot from Carla Leite, and a fearless downhill attack from star point guard Veronica Burton turned into an and-one when she drew a foul from rookie Paige Bueckers. Bueckers remained relentless down the stretch, pulling the Wings within two points on a layup with 12 seconds left, and again with seven seconds remaining following a pair of Burton free throws. But Burton, who finished with 14 points, calmly drained two more to put the game on ice. Now the sixth team to claim a postseason spot, the Valkyries have turned their playoff dreams into a reality with three games left in their regular season. Theirs was a path paved through highs and lows all summer long, and several pivotal moments define their march to this historic playoff berth. Here's how Nakase's team made Thursday's celebration possible.

The Valkyries' first win

The Valkyries' ascent to an eventual playoff push began at the very beginning: their first-ever win on May 21, when they edged out the Mystics in the arena they quickly dubbed "Ballhalla" by just two points. At the time, the Valkyries had not found much semblance of consistency or efficiency from beyond the arc (they shot 18.9% from 3-point range in the matchup) like they have in the second half of the season, but this win showed how they could fight through adversity and close out a tight game. Burton led the charge with a near double-double, posting 22 points and nine rebounds while showing early signs of her leadership that would ultimately anchor this team down the stretch. This victory also proved that the Valkyries could enjoy success without a proven “star” player, but rather by relying on a balanced attack. Kayla Thornton added 18 points, in a start to her All-Star campaign, while a pair of French rookies, Salaün and Leite both chipped in 10 — a glimpse at the young core and depth developing on the roster. Sure, it was a feel-good moment in front of what was at the time their second sellout crowd, but it also set the tone for becoming the WNBA’s unexpected disruptor. This win was undeniably a launching pad and a moment that gave a brand-new team the belief that it could compete. Still learning each other’s habits and far from developing a fully formed identity, the Valkyries found something crucial that night: confidence.

Burton scored 22 points in the Valkyries' first-ever win back in May. | Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The June surge

The month of June was an essential stretch that laid the foundation for Golden State’s rise. The Valkyries went 7-4 — winning four of their final five games — a strong record on its own, but even more impressive considering the circumstances. Four players, Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy), Salaün (France), Temi Fagbenle (Great Britain), and Julie Vanloo (Belgium, now with the Sparks), left to fulfill international duties at EuroBasket. Despite these roster changes, Nakase’s team didn’t miss a beat. The Valkyries leaned into their depth, re-signing players such as Kaitlyn Chen and Laeticia Amihere from training camp, who proved they could adjust on the fly — eventually earning rest-of-the-season contracts. The month was filled with statement wins: a 27-point blowout of A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, two home victories over the Seattle Storm (who were in the top half of the standings at the time), and an 88-77 upset of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever — in which Clark was held to just 11 points and no made threes. These impressions earned Nakase the honor of WNBA Coach of the Month, an award that the teams’ stats backed up well — in the month, the Valkyries averaged 82.1 points and 18.7 assists per game.

Natalie Nakase earned Coach of the Month honors in June as several key players departed to participate in EuroBasket. | Source: Erin Ng for The Standard

Solving the road woes

Fresh off the loss of Thornton to a season-ending knee injury suffered just after her first All-Star appearance, the Valkyries faced a brutal six-game, ten-day stretch, which included a five game road-trip. The team had yet to prove that it could consistently pull out wins away from its favorable home crowd — let alone without its leading scorer. A win over Dallas in the team’s first game without Thornton, who had been one of only two season-long starters at that point, was reason for hope amid the heartbreak. But then, a 30-point blowout embarrassment in Connecticut later served as a reality check: could Golden State win without Thornton, or was a decline imminent? The Valkyries’ response was one of resilience — they pulled out three consecutive road wins, with different players stepping up to shoulder the scoring load each night. First, it was Zandalasini’s game-winning jumper with 3.2 seconds left in a tie game to cap off her team-high 18-point performance and earn Golden State a landmark win outside of Chase Center. Then, Kate Martin scored 14 in a one-point escape in Washington before the team flew out to Chicago to take down the Sky 73-66 the very next night. Not only did the Valkyries prove their depth, ability to win on the road, and resilience through injuries in this stretch — they finally found consistency in their high volume 3-point efforts (making 10-plus in each game) and have been rolling on that front ever since.

The Valkyries capped off a three-game road win streak with a victory over the Chicago Sky on August 1. | Source: Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Burton's breakthrough

Burton joined the Valkyries after averaging just 13.9 minutes throughout three WNBA seasons and collecting just 20 total starts. Nevertheless, the point guard was tasked with leading the charge — running the team’s offense, anchoring the team’s defense. And in face of the hefty assignment, Burton stayed nothing short of poised, and took off from there. While she showed spurts of her offensive firepower in the first half of the season, after the All-Star break, she hit a new gear. Burton facilitated Golden State’s halfcourt sets, averaging the fourth-most assists (5.9) per game in the league, and consistently created buckets herself. She put up 18 points in the Valkyries’ win in Chicago to start August off and later scored a career-high 30 points in Washington D.C. mid-month, a performance she followed up with a slew of six more games in double-digit scoring figures. The consistent scoring ability was just a bonus in addition to what Burton’s calming, stoic presence at the point has already done for Golden State in terms of fostering chemistry through changing lineups. The fourth-year WNBA guard’s jump in her role has not only put her atop the WNBA Most Improved Player conversation, but in contention for an All-WNBA nod as she guided her team to a historic playoff berth. Even on a night when she struggled from the field, it was fitting that Burton delivered the game-sealing free throws against the Wings to secure a coveted playoff berth.

Burton became the face of the team and emerged as the leading scorer immediately after Kayla Thornton's injury. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

The final homestand

In the past week, the Valkyries have gone from fighting for a playoff bid to making their way up to the top half of the standings — courtesy of five straight wins. After besting the Wings in Dallas last week, Golden State brought its signature, suffocating defense home for four victories in front of its home crowd. A 37-point margin over the Mystics marked the franchise’s largest victory yet — and it included converting 15 turnovers into 19 points. In wins over the Fever and reigning WNBA champion Liberty, the Valkyries’ defense on the interior in particular proved critical; Golden State smoked Indiana in the battle for boards and held New York, the league’s third-highest scoring team, to its lowest output of the season, 58 points, with only 20 points in the paint.

The Valkyries have sold out all 19 home games, including Thursday's win over the Wings that clinched a playoff berth. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

In the final game needed to seal a postseason slot, the Valkyries looked uncharacteristically flat, against the nine-win Wings, and entered the locker room at halftime with a nine-point deficit. But a team that has thrived inside Chase Center all season long treated its fans to a furious comeback. It was yet another show of resilience, defining trait of a Valkyries team that has exceeded every expectation.