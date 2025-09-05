Since Aji Kiji opened just over a year ago in Japantown, it has consistently attracted lines stretching down the block. So why is the uber-popular, takeout-only sushi restaurant suddenly closing?

Because it’s got a new home, at 359 Kearny St. in the Financial District. “Downtown is recently, I feel, doing better,” chef Jinwoong Lim says. “Two years ago, Kearny Street was dead. Now, it’s the best place to be selling lunch boxes.”

Calling Aji Kiji’s offerings “lunch boxes” is a bit of an understatement — they’re practically works of art. Lim, who learned the craft of sushi making at Kinjo (now closed) and Kabuto in the Richmond, applies Michelin-level technique to his bamboo boxed lunches. He uses two kinds of red vinegar to season his short-grain Tamanishiki sushi rice and includes a tiny fish-shaped bottle of house-blended soy sauce with every meal. Most offerings are garnished with herbs or delicate flowers cut from fresh carrots.