The AI research lab Anthropic has agreed to pay $1.5 billion to a group of authors and publishers after a judge ruled that the company illegally downloaded and stored millions of copyrighted books.

The proposed settlement comes out to $3,000 per work for around 500,000 authors — the largest payout in the history of U.S. copyright cases.

The agreement comes after a U.S. District Court judge sided with Anthropic in June, ruling that when the company acquired copyrighted books legally, the law allowed it to train AI models using the material because the process transformed them into something new.