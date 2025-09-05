BART trains not running due to computer problem

BART said riders should " consider alternate means of transportation " as technicians work to resolve the issue.

The problem arose before trains started running for the day.

Bay Area Rapid Transit suspended all service Friday morning due to a systemwide computer equipment failure that occurred following network upgrade work.

"A computer equipment problem following network upgrade work is preventing the start of service this morning," BART officials said in an email alert to riders.

BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said that there was no estimated time to restore service.

As a side effect of BART's glitch, Muni warned that its riders might experience delays, saying that employees were having trouble getting into San Francisco.

BART riders have experienced several recent disruptions. The transit system shut down for several hours on May 9, citing a train-control issue and computer networking problems. A Clipper card outage July 1 that confused riders cost multiple agencies as much as $650,000. And last Friday, several Transbay Tube trains filled with smoke, panicking evening rush-hour commuters and interrupting service for several hours.

BART directed passengers to use the agency's trip planner on bart.gov or the BART mobile app to find alternative transit options. Riders can deselect BART in the "transit options" to view other available transportation method, such as ferries and buses.