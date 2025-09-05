A June survey found that 55% of likely Sunset voters supported removing Engardio from office on Sept. 16.

By Han Li Published Sep. 05, 2025 • 6:00am

Sunset Supervisor Joel Engardio has spent months aggressively door-knocking in the Sunset to survive a Sept. 16 recall election prompted by his support for Proposition K, which paved the way for the Great Highway to become a two-mile-long park. But according to a poll obtained by The Standard, Engardio faces tough odds. Fifty-five percent of 300 likely District 4 voters said they supported recalling Engardio from office, according to a June survey conducted by EMC Research and commissioned by Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, a moderate political group. Forty-one percent of respondents said they opposed the recall, and only 4% were undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey was conducted in English and Chinese between June 5 and 15, with a margin of error of 5.66 points. “Recall supporters feel Engardio is not representing his constituents, and one in five cite the Great Highway closure specifically,” the report stated. The recall’s beginnings stretch back to July 2024, when Engardio introduced a measure on the ballot that asked voters if the Great Highway should be permanently closed to cars and converted into a park. That measure, Prop. K, passed with 55% of the vote citywide, but was rejected by 64% of voters in the Sunset over traffic concerns and lack of community input. The political backlash was immediate. Recall organizers began collecting signatures in January to put a special election on the ballot, which was set for Sept. 16 after the Department of Elections certified 10,000 signatures in May.

The poll results confirmed the extent of Engardio’s unpopularity in his district. Nearly 60% of those surveyed reported unfavorable views of their supervisor, compared to 33% who gave him a more favorable rating. Engardio’s campaign disputed the poll’s numbers as an inaccurate and out-of-date reflection of where things stand days before the election. Much has changed since the poll was conducted. Engardio’s campaign has spent weeks hitting the streets to talk with residents and peel off swing votes. He’s raised about $820,000 with massive donations from crypto billionaire Chris Larsen and Yelp co-founder Jeremy Stoppelman. This week, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi endorsed Engardio and urged voters to reject the recal l, which will formally appear on ballots as Proposition A. Engardio’s campaign has not released any internal polling, but noted in a Thursday press release that its effort to keep the supervisor in office has gained momentum. Field operations have, since June 1, identified 7,760 voters who oppose the recall compared to 4,615 in support, the campaign said. Volunteers have knocked on 38,000 doors and sent more than 120,000 text messages urging voters to show up in support of Engardio. The campaign also touted social media numbers that claim Engardio’s posts have garnered more than 2 million views across Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Meanwhile, the new park, which opened this spring as Sunset Dunes, has become one of the most popular recreational areas in the city, according to the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. “I’m proud of the campaign we are running — rooted in conversations at the doors, fueled by grassroots energy, and amplified by a digital reach that’s connecting with people across the Sunset,” Engardio said in a statement. “We’re building housing, creating beloved new public spaces like Sunset Dunes, supporting small businesses, and keeping families in San Francisco. That’s why our supporters are energized, and that’s why we’re confident voters will reject this recall.”

A recall supporter walks on Ocean Beach protesting. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard

Jay Cheng, executive director of Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, which has taken a neutral position on the recall, said he still feels the June numbers remain relevant. “I don’t think the dynamic has changed that much,” Cheng said, noting that there was a low percentage of undecided voters in the poll. The poll’s 300 respondents showed stronger opposition to Prop. K than the actual District 4 results, which may have skewed the findings toward higher recall support. Cheng explained that the survey intentionally targeted high-propensity voters, noting that special elections typically draw low turnout and that passionate recall supporters are more likely to cast ballots. Recall campaign manager Jamie Hughes said they have been aware of Engardio’s bad numbers, and their supporters will be working until Election Day. “The feeling in the district is that Engardio should be recalled, but D4 voters need to turn out and vote,” he said.