‘It will cost us severely’: A $750M loan to save Bay Area transit is in limbo

Advocates say the state loan will ward off deep cuts until voters can consider a 2026 ballot measure to shore up funding.

By Gabe Greschler Published Sep. 05, 2025 • 12:22pm

Negotiations over a $750 million loan meant to keep Bay Area transportation systems afloat amid major budget deficits hit roadblocks this week in the state Legislature, panicking transit advocates who say the funding is critical to prevent major service cuts. “I think it will cost us severely if this loan doesn’t come through,” said Laura Tolkoff, transportation policy director at the Bay Area urbanist nonprofit SPUR. In June, State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and other legislators negotiated with Gov. Gavin Newsom ’ s office to include the $750 million in the state budget as a loan, intended to serve as an emergency fund for regional transit systems before voters have the chance in November 2026 to consider a ballot measure to shore up funding.

While transit advocates support that effort, they say tax revenue would not start flowing until 2027, leaving a gap in funding without the state loan. But this week, with only days left to finalize the loan before the Legislature recesses for the year, negotiations with the governor ’ s office reached a standstill, sources say. Lawmakers have until Tuesday to introduce legislation that would implement the funding, before a Sept. 12 deadline to vote on bills. “This is coming down to the wire,” said Seamless Bay Area ’ s executive director, Adina Levin. In a statement, Newsom ’ s spokesperson, Daniel Villaseñor, said the initial agreement on the monetary lifeline “could only be made if subsequent legislation outlining the terms of the loans is passed.” “The administration supports our local transit agencies and remains open to reviewing proposals as we finalize the remaining budget items,” he added.