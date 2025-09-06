‘Beyond disappointing’: State reneges on promised loan for Bay Area transit

Let Friday's BART meltdown be a warning of transit — and traffic — nightmares to come.

Lawmakers received word Saturday from the Governor's Department of Finance that it would not be finalizing the $750 million bridge loan that many hoped would prop up cash-strapped Bay Area transit agencies.

The loan had been a part of the June budget, and would have been paid back over time by BART, Muni, CalTrain, AC Transit and other regional agencies. Now they're looking at deep service cuts between now and 2027, when other funding would kick in if voters approve a new tax measure.