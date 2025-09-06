Photos: Dogs (and their owners) bike along Sunset Dunes

Dozens of doggon cyclists cruise the coast in the first Dogon' Bike Ride.

By Thomas Sawano Published Sep. 06, 2025 • 4:07pm

To the dismay of cats and bike curmudgeons alike, a pack of about two dozen dog-owning cyclists and their furry companions wheeled along the Sunset Dunes on Saturday morning, on a three mile circuit newly dubbed the Dogon’ Bike Ride . The event was the casual invention of comedian and semi-frequent alt-transit event host Sarah Catz-Hyman. “I have a dog and ride my bike down Ocean Beach all the time,” Catz-Hyman said, “and while doing that I’ve often thought, ‘I’m living the dream.’”

So why not invite others to dream along with them?

Atlas, a 13 year-old pug who uses a wheelchair, sits in a crate fashioned onto his owner Jerry Palarca-Reiva’s bike on the Dogon Bike Ride. Palace-Reiva adopted Atlas when he was a year old with his late partner, and the three frequently biked along Ocean Beach while they were still together. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Sarah Li and Kermit the Dog embark on the Dogon Bike Ride. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Lina and her dog Carlita zip by at the Sunset Dunes. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Catz-Hyman has previously hosted Prom on the Prom, to celebrate the banning of cars on the JFK Promenade, and Hanukkah on the Promukkah, a 2022 collaboration between the now-defunct San Francisco Parks Alliance and the city’s Recreation and Park Department.

The event included dog judging by the self-anointed, non-professional and highly generous “Westcoastminster Kennel Club,” which awarded nearly every human and animal that passed by with a “Best in Show” or “Best in Basket” ribbon.

Margaret Ostermann and her 14 year-old poodle named Charlie pose for a portrait at the Sunset Dunes. Ostermann has been Charlie’s owner for a decade as of Aug. 22. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

From left, Tom Fenwick, Laurence Delisie, and their dog Lila sit on the sand at the Sunset Dunes. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Melissa Hoo and her five year-old Great Pyrenees, Lumos, tabled for the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Hoo often accompanies the unflappable Lumos in his volunteer work for the SPCA as a therapy dog.

Melissa Hoo and her five year-old Great Pyrenees Lumos — named after the Harry Potter spell — sit in the shade of the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tent. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

It was difficult to distinguish between which pairs of dogs and owners had shown up specifically for the Dogon’ Bike Ride and which ones just happened to be ambling by the Sunset Dunes on a late Saturday morning.

A good boy poses against a garbage can at the Sunset Dunes. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Laura Greicus and her eight year-old terrier mix named Scout prepare to embark on the Dogon’ Bike Ride. Greicus, a Sunset resident, rescued Scout after he lost his owners during the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

A family and their dog and human children at the Sunset Dunes. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Humberto Gonzalez was relishing his cigarette and walking his three year old chihuahua Ally along the coast when the two stumbled upon the rather odd sight of dozens of cyclists, their baskets canine-laden, cruising along Ocean Beach. Ally climbed atop Gonzalez’s shoulder.

Humberto Gonzalez, 59, poses with his three year-old chihuahua Ally at the Sunset Dunes in San Francisco. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

“If she were a parrot she’d be saying, ‘fuck you, fuck you,’” Gonzalez said, with a chuckle. But Ally was more than happy to pose for the camera, and make friends among the Dogon’ doggos.