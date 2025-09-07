49ers-Seahawks: Instant reaction to Jake Tonges, Nick Bosa, and a dramatic win

Brock Purdy found former undrafted free-agent Jake Tonges, a fill-in for George Kittle, for the game-winning touchdown on Sunday in Seattle.

By David Lombardi Published Sep. 07, 2025 • 4:09pm

So what happened in the fourth quarter on Sunday when the Seahawks' defense stuffed the box against the 49ers' rushing attack and Kittle was on the sideline nursing a hamstring injury?

Purdy found backup tight end Jake Tonges, an undrafted free-agent out of Los Gatos High School who played college ball at Cal, for a four-yard touchdown pass that proved to be the game-winning score in a back-and-forth 17-13 49ers win. Tonges entered Sunday’s season-opener without any catches in his career, but secured two on the final drive including a nine-yard gain in the red zone and the four-yard touchdown reception that he wrestled away from Seattle cornerback Riq Woolen with 1:34 to play.



Tonges’ score came at the end of a broken play in which Purdy evaded Seattle’s defenders and rolled all the way out to the sideline before floating the ball toward the back of the end zone. Woolen stood ready to secure Purdy’s third interception of the day, but Tonges stepped in front of him to stun Seattle. After Sam Darnold drove the Seahawks into the red zone on the ensuing drive, star pass rusher Nick Bosa strip-sacked the former 49er backup and fell on the football for a game-sealing turnover.

The late game drama came in the wake of brutal special teams play that included two missed field goal attempts, a rash of 49ers injuries led by Kittle, who scored the game's first touchdown, and two Purdy interceptions including one that led to a go-ahead fourth-quarter field goal for Seattle.

George Kittle scored the first of two 49ers touchdowns on Sunday on a 95-yard drive. | Source: Howard lao

What else happened on Sunday as Purdy improve to 4-0 in his career in Seattle? Here's our instant reaction.

Purdy and McCaffrey: Progress report

In his first game after signing a mega deal worth $53 million annually, Purdy led a 95-yard touchdown drive to open the proceedings for the 49ers' offense. He made several other precise throws — including the go-ahead score that tight end Tonges plucked out of the air with just over 90 seconds left — against Seattle's stingy defense, which finished as a top-6 unit over the back half of 2024.

But Purdy also made two costly second-half misfires with the 49ers offense reeling without Kittle (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (shoulder) in the second half. Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV skied high to intercept a third-quarter crosser intended for Jennings, before he got hurt. Then, Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe picked off a fourth-quarter pass that Purdy forced downfield to Pearsall. McCaffrey looked healthy and spry following a few days of injury concerns. Seattle's defense keyed in on the 49ers' running back, but he still managed 22 carries for 69 yards and served as Purdy's leading target by reeling in nine catches for 73 yards.

Saleh 2.0: As advertised

Coming out of camp, it was very apparent that returning 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would blitz much more aggressively than he did in his first go-round with the team. This indeed happened, and the young 49ers defense set an impressive tone that lasted throughout this entire game. Seattle managed just 4.1 yards per play. The Seahawks' only touchdown came in the first half after 49ers rookie nickelback Upton Stout committed a fourth-down defensive pass interference penalty on an overthrown pass from Darnold.

The 49ers are thrilled to have Robert Saleh back in the fold as the team's defensive coordinator. | Source: Howard lao

Saleh expected growing pains from his young players, but the 49ers' defense generally overcame them to deliver a promising first outing that also included a massive fumble recovery from rookie safety Marques Sigle. Forcing two turnovers on the road and setting the tone with an aggressive style bodes well for a team that will face a Saints offense next week that managed just 13 points in a defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Jake Moody and special teams: Cringe

The 49ers’ formula for success in 2025 will require a star-studded offense to lead the way, a young defense to improve each week, and their special teams units to at least play competent football and limit costly mistakes. Costly mistakes were plentiful on Sunday. With the clock winding down in the first half, Shanahan brought Moody out to attempt a 27-yard field goal that would have given the 49ers a three-point lead. The third-year kicker clanked the gimme off the left upright, and Seattle promptly drove 50 yards in seven plays to set up Jason Myers’ 48-yard field goal that put the Seahawks ahead 10-7.

Jake Moody missed a pair of field goal attempts on Sunday, including one from inside of 30 yards. | Source: Howard lao

In the third quarter, Shanahan sent Moody out for a 36-yard attempt, but the 49ers’ protection was blown off the ball, the kick was blocked, and Seattle recovered. After the 49ers’ offense stalled inside the red zone early in the fourth quarter, the head coach had no choice but to send Moody out for another game-tying attempt. This time, his 32-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, but it did little to calm the nerves of a fan base that has watched special teams miscues sidetrack otherwise solid performances in recent years.

