A 19-year-old QB has the whole country paying attention to Cal football

By Danny Emerman Photography by John DuBois for The Standard Published Sep. 07, 2025 • 6:00am

BERKELEY — It's a sunny 67-degree day, and Cal's campus is alive. A football team with real possibilities tends to have that effect on a home opener. The marching band in front of Sproul Hall plays their pep rally just a little louder. The frat parties around the corner from California Memorial Stadium are just a bit boozier. A few more makeshift tailgates sprout up in more nooks of the school grounds than usual.

A whole lot of the energy stems from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, the 19-year-old lefty from Hawaii under center for the Bears. “That’s the best quarterback we’ve had since Jared Goff,” said Peter Munoz, a 79-year-old who has been a season-ticket holder since he was an undergrad in 1963. Last season, the Bears had a moment. They upset Auburn early in the season and brought ESPN's College Gameday to campus for the first time ever. The “Calgorithm,” a fan-driven social media meme machine, generated hype and put the program on the national map.

Yet after star quarterback Fernando Mendoza departed for Indiana, it’s on Sagapolutele to keep the momentum going. He’s the first true freshman quarterback to start Cal’s season opener since Goff and has a chance to etch himself in a lineage including Aaron Rodgers, Steve Bartkowski, Mike Pawlawski, and Joe Kapp.

Whether or not Sagapolutele eventually joins Cal’s all-time great passers, he’s their hope at the moment. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound freshman shook off a rocky start to lead five straight scoring drives in his first game at Strawberry Canyon. He went 26-for-37 with 259 yards and an interception, plus a rushing touchdown. The Bears' 35-3 victory over Texas Southern wasn't inspiring, but Sagapolutele has nonetheless passed both his tests as Cal's QB1. And many more chances to ascend await. … Sagapolutele grew up on the island of Oahu. His Ewa Beach neighborhood is the same one that produced Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Marcus Mariota is from a few miles away. Same with Dillon Gabriel. Sagapolutele threw for more yards than all of them. Hawaii has become a hotbed for quarterbacks, and Sagapolutele’s 10,653 career passing yards in high school is a state record.

A four-star college prospect, Sagapolutele’s stock soared after he was named a finalist in the esteemed Elite 11 Camp. After enrolling at Oregon, Sagapolutele transferred to California before his freshman year. Sagapolutele speaks in public settings like a lot of quarterbacks, especially ones from Hawaii. He gives all glory to God, first and foremost. He thanks his offensive line for protecting him. He deflects praise for his deep shots, downplaying his pinpoint precision as giving his receivers chances on 50-50 balls. He credits his coaches for instilling confidence in him.

Back in Honolulu, his face is plastered all over the airport baggage claim. But he’s already starting to make Berkeley home, interacting with fans on social media. They’re thrilled to welcome him. And although Sagapolutele’s family told The Daily Californian that the quarterback is here to stay, the school’s job — in an era of NIL bags and widespread transferring — will be to keep him here. ... The Powerball jackpot Saturday night reached nearly $2 billion, but Cal football fans feel like they might’ve already hit the lottery. The most exciting thing in college football might just be a freshman phenom quarterback, a single player with the ball in his hands on every play who can lift a program for years. “They had one with Jared Goff, I think this kid’s better,” superfan Zack Dalton said at an on-campus tailgate. “I love Goff, but I just think this kid’s better. He reminded me of Michael Penix out there in his first game, just throwing lefty BBs all over.” Ahead of the home opener, Dalton and his niece printed customized Sagapolutele t-shirts with his initials under a Hawaiian shaka. Other fans wore Hawaiian-style Cal shirts. Buzzing students screamed “GO BEARS” and fist-bumped dads at the pep rally. The cover of the student paper read, “CALOHA!”

Sagapolutele fever arrived in Week 1 when the Bears upset Oregon State in Corvallis. The southpaw introduced himself to the college football world by completing his first nine career pass attempts, carving up the Beavers' defense. Playing with the poise of a fifth-year in his NCAA debut, Sagapolutele displayed every skill a quarterback needs. He dotted up fly patterns, hit receivers with back-shoulder throws, used a variety of arm angles, got the ball out to the flat quickly, went through his progressions and evaded pass rushers. “He throws off-platform as well as a lot of people I’ve seen in the NFL,” Cal general manager Ron Rivera told local reporters before the season. “He’s special as a freshman.” A 20-for-30, 234-yard and three-touchdown statline was more than anyone could have expected, even if the program has been high on him since before he even stepped foot on campus. Even if Sagapolutele is the real deal, Saturdays aren’t always going to go that smoothly. ... The Bears were favored by six touchdowns before kickoff against Texas Southern, a historically Black university that won five games last season. But it was quickly clear that Sagapolutele didn't have the same magic he did in Week 1, and the Bears would have to work harder to move the ball than they anticipated. Sagapolutele misfired on his first four attempts, including a near interception. The Bears' offense consistently stalled and needed a fake punt and special teams chunk plays to sustain drives. The quarterback finished the first quarter 4-for-9 with 19 total yards as TSU rushed four and dropped defensive backs into coverage.

"It all starts with me," Sagapolutele said postgame. "I came out flat. I wasn't hitting the passes that were wide open. It really starts with me. It's not on my guys at all. I've got to be able to hit them." Perhaps Texas Southern picked up a thing or two from a week of Sagapolutele tape. Sagapolutele threw his first career interception in the second quarter, as Cal clung to a 3-0 lead. But late in the first half, the lefty found his groove. He connected on a 21-yard rollout, a 26-yard corner route, and then converted a 3rd-and-15 by finding his tight end on a cross. The quarterback completed seven straight throws before stamping the drive with a one-yard touchdown sneak. Then, to open the second half, Sagapolutele hit four straight passes to lead a 65-yard touchdown drive. It took Sagapolutele almost a full half to settle in, and that's not a luxury he'll have the rest of the year, as Texas Southern is likely the weakest opponent Cal will play all season. Yet the scheduling gods were kind to the Bears. Their schedule omits ACC powerhouses Clemson, Miami, and Florida State, and they also don't meet Notre Dame. The only ranked opponent on their slate is No. 17 SMU in the regular season finale. Their biggest rival, Stanford, looks like a mess again. Both head coach Justin Wilcox and Sagapolutele were critical of the quarterback's performance after the Texas Southern win. He certainly wasn't as electric as he was in the season-opener. He was a bit more static in the pocket, sought the home-run play too often early in the game, and missed a couple open receivers. "Jaron will learn a lot from this game," Wilcox said. He wouldn't be the first freshman to have a lot to learn. He's in the right place for more lessons.