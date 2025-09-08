What Colton McKivitz's new contract means for the 49ers' future at offensive tackle

After beating the Seahawks 17-13 on Sunday, the 49ers extended their starting right tackle on a new contract at a team-friendly $15 million annual rate through 2029.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.” Colton McKivitz and Trent Williams, the 49ers' two bookending offensive tackles, were in a particularly gregarious mood and locked in smiling conversation in the team's locker room on Sunday afternoon in Seattle. Yes, the 49ers had just clawed to a victory over the Seahawks. It was about as big as a Week 1 win can be for the team. But it still was unusual to see McKivitz and Williams so relaxed and sharing that moment for so long. Postgame road locker rooms are typically frenetic places. There's a plane to catch, after all.

It turns out they had news to celebrate beyond the 49ers' 17-13 win. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that McKivitz and the 49ers agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension that includes $27 million guaranteed. We can call it the Vallejo Street Victory for two reasons.

First, that's an homage to the iconic San Francisco hills that McKivitz trained on this past offseason. And second, it's a reflection of the surprising win-win that the 49ers and McKivitz, 29, were able to strike entering this season.

There's a severe shortage of competent offensive tackles in the NFL, so it was assumed McKivitz would want to wait until his free agency in 2026 to cash out on a deal worth at least $20 million annually. Tampa Bay right tackle Luke Goedeke, for example, signed a four-year extension worth up to $90 million — or $22.5 million annually — just last week. This past offseason, Jaylon Moore — McKivitz's former backup with the 49ers — reached a deal worth $15 million annually with the Kansas City Chiefs (and Moore didn't even start Week 1 this season). But McKivitz now isn't slated to reach free agency until 2029 at the earliest. This agreement awards McKivitz — who'd been scheduled to receive only $4.5 million in 2025 — earlier financial security at the beginning of a physically brutal NFL season. The 49ers, meanwhile, have a tackle under contract at $15 million annually — a bargain rate in the long term no matter how it's sliced.

cKivitz spent the offseason running up steep hills in San Francisco to improve his conditioning. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

That number ranks No. 13 amongst right tackles. McKivitz, who surged from the 4th to the 57th percentile in pass-blocking efficiency among all tackles from 2023 to 2024, is on the type of upward trajectory that suggests his production might even outpace his pay moving forward. The 37-year-old Williams, meanwhile, is only under contract through 2026 on the other side. Although Williams has recently said that he still wants to play three more seasons, the All-Pro's advancing age means that the 49ers must move now to begin securing their future at the tackle position. The NFL Draft is an obvious talent source, but ready-made tackles are generally scooped up very early on — before the 49ers even pick. The team developed McKivitz over multiple seasons after selecting him out of West Virginia down in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. It took McKivitz several years to round into the form that he's reached today. He replaced Mike McGlinchey, who signed with the Denver Broncos for $17.5 million annually in 2023, as the team's starting right tackle that season. Improvement has come in droves since. Now, the 49ers are simultaneously rewarding homegrown development and enjoying the fruits of that labor. They have McKivitz extended at a friendly rate — one of two major weekend victories that lit the locker room up with wider-than-usual smiles.