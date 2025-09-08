Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Six dead in Napa minivan crash near wineries; driver accused of DUI

CHP officers arrested Norberto Celerino Villalva, 53, who was severely injured, at a hospital.

Police tape is seen close up, with a police patrol vehicle some distance beyond.
The fatal crash occurred Sunday on Pope Valley Road, near the Pope Valley and Calla Lily Estate wineries, in Napa. | Source: AdobeStock
By George Kelly

Six people were killed and two critically injured Sunday evening when a minivan crashed into a tree on a rural Napa County road, authorities said.

The driver, Norberto Celerino Villalva, 53, of Stockton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing injury and death, following the single-vehicle crash on Pope Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Villalva and one passenger were airlifted to trauma centers with serious injuries. A CHP spokesperson said Villalva was arrested at the hospital, where he was being treated for severe injuries and will likely remain for some time.

Officers responded just before 5:50 p.m. to the crash in unincorporated Napa County near the Pope Valley Winery and Calla Lily Estate & Winery, where they found a Toyota Sienna minivan off the roadway. Representatives of the wineries did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

The minivan was heading south when it left the road and hit a tree, according to a preliminary CHP investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene; they have yet to be identified.

The crash closed Pope Valley Road as authorities investigated and cleared the scene. The road has since reopened.

George Kelly can be reached at [email protected]

