Six people were killed and two critically injured Sunday evening when a minivan crashed into a tree on a rural Napa County road, authorities said.

The driver, Norberto Celerino Villalva, 53, of Stockton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing injury and death, following the single-vehicle crash on Pope Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Villalva and one passenger were airlifted to trauma centers with serious injuries. A CHP spokesperson said Villalva was arrested at the hospital, where he was being treated for severe injuries and will likely remain for some time.