Single tech guys take out their sexual frustrations on each other at ‘Duel to the Death’

By Ezra Wallach Published Sep. 09, 2025 • 6:00am

“The ratio is fucked,” or so the straight men of the Bay Area tell one another at parties, bars, and anywhere they find themselves wondering where all the single, hot women are. The inaccurate trope that there are more men than women in the region inspired a group of techies to throw a party Sunday at Lindley Meadow in Golden Gate Park that offered up a tongue-in-cheek solution to this supposed problem: Get rid of some of the men. “Everyone thinks there should be more women,” organizer Danielle Egan preached through a megaphone, dressed in a referee uniform, “but what if there were less men?”

And with that Egan, a tech worker and writer, kicked off the Duel to the Death, a gladiator-style spectacle wherein men compete to supposedly increase their chances of getting laid in a city where they feel the odds are stacked against them. In truth, as the most recent U.S. census data indicate, there are virtually the same number of men and women in the region. In the greater Bay Area, the population of males and females is 50/50. In San Francisco specifically , there are slightly more males when considering all age ranges: 429,837, versus 406,484 females. However, in the Gen Z age bracket (18-24), there are 26,825 females, versus 25,530 males. That’s about 96 males for every 100 females.

Danielle Egan explains the rules. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

The ratio was unquestionably tilted toward males at Duel to the Death. A crowd of about 100 gathered Sunday to cheer on the 18 men who fought in a round-robin tournament, equipped with inflatable boxing gloves, blow-up hammers, or pool noodles, depending on the stage of the tournament. The vibes were more pillow than cage fight.

But what the fighters lacked in weapons they made up for with commitment to the bit, each of them coming up with a fighter name. The first match was between two extremely San Francisco-style contenders: Weaponized Autism versus Daddy Bones. “Use that pent-up anger!” a spectator yelled as the oiled-up, shirtless men tried to pound each other into submission. They threw goofy punches, though some seemed to connect. Daddy Bones emerged victorious and moved on to the next round. Weaponized Autism, aka Daniel Jensen, gracious in defeat, agreed to a post-fight interview with The Standard on the truth of dating in San Francisco.

Contestant Jace “The Accountant” Curtan gets oiled up before his brawl. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Jensen, 29, who actually is not single, does think the men of this city are at a dating disadvantage. He has a friend who moved to New York for the explicit purpose of accessing a larger pool of straight women. But Jensen actually thinks blaming it on “the ratio” is nothing more than a “cope” to make up for a lack of rizz and social status. The young men at the duel said dating apps like Hinge (Bumble and Tinder are trash now, many said) can give men the illusion that it’s a sausage party in this town. “Statistically, the apps are guaranteed to work for 5%,” said Jensen, an electrical engineer who referred to himself as a “numbers guy.” “You need to be better than 95% of the population … Women like men who lead other men.” Jensen took part in the event as a joke. So did everyone, it seemed, with many participants coming from outside the city or at the behest of friends. It was all part of a joyous, ridiculous, self-reflective exercise that toed the line between performance art and genuine bonding exercise.

Angela Chung announces the final round. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

It’s a good thing they were not actually hoping to find a date, since the few women in the audience did not seem particularly impressed as the men attempted to assert their dominance. “Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!” the audience chanted as each pair went at it. When those in the throes of battle found themselves on the ground, struggling for air, or at risk of losing access to women and life itself, the crowd showed little mercy, laughing and egging them on. The few women in attendance laughed on their blankets overlooking the scene from a hill. The Standard did not observe any offering a man her number. Jaukes Ade, 30, a tech worker, suggested that a less-violent sport may have lured more women to the park. He competed under the fighting name Slamuel L. Jackson and said his hobbies, notably swing dancing, have won him more dates than death-dueling ever would. He suggests getting off the apps and opting for spontaneous interaction.

Spectators watch the bloodbath on a beautiful day in the park. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

“I have good experience talking to people,” said Ade, who finished the event as runner-up. “Some guys don’t have good social skills.” Nicholas Eschen, a 28-year-old eligible bachelor, said that as funny as the whole event was, the struggle to date is no joke. “Girls want to feel special and like you’re the only [one] for them, but also, if you seem too interested, they get weirded out,” said Eschen, a graphic designer and data scientist. “So there's, like, a balance you have to hit where you seem very interested in them but also be nonchalant and, like, not seem desperate.” Eschen said he has grown so disillusioned with apps that he has abandoned them altogether. He has started to frequent book and coffee shops, where women offer lengthy glances or smiles to cue their interest.

Referee Sam Sliman announces Noah “Daddy Bone” Aust as a round one bracket winner against Daniel Jensen, aka Weaponized Autism. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

“If you don't approach them to start the conversation, they're not going to do anything,” he said. “So long as you respectfully disengage if you're getting negative signals, you don't have to feel shame.” After the winner, Shareholder Value, was crowned, the competitors could be seen laughing among themselves. Then, everyone in the stands was free to grab a noodle and swing it hard at another person — to release their angst like a pre-teen at a pillow party.