‘How I Met Your Mother’ gave Josh Radnor ‘identity vertigo.’ Ayahuasca set him straight

On The Standard’s music podcast Life in Seven Songs , we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?

Actor and musician Josh Radnor is best known for playing Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother,” the romcom that ran for nine seasons on CBS, aired 208 episodes, and pulled nearly 13 million viewers to its finale. The show earned dozens of major awards and is still a late-night-popcorn-and-sweatpants staple for a new generation of fans.

That scale came with a cost. For years, strangers referred to Radnor as “Ted,” dissolving the line between the fictional architect and the real person who wanted to write, direct, and, later, make music. “It gave me a kind of identity vertigo,” Radnor says. “I didn’t like it when people refused to let me be me or refused to call me by my real name. There was something very destabilizing about it.”