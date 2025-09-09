By The Standard Staff Illustrations by Isa Daniello Published Sep. 09, 2025 • 9:00am

Sundown Cinema is back, with free screenings in two of San Francisco’s favorite parks! Sundown Cinema, beloved since 2003, paused this year after its sponsor closed due to financial issues. The Standard decided we just couldn’t let this tradition disappear — especially when the city is so very back, baby. So we’re relaunching Sundown Cinema. Join us Thursday, Sept. 25, for a screening of “La La Land” at Dolores Park, followed by “Edward Scissorhands” on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Presidio Civil War Parade Ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring a curated lineup of films, food trucks, and more, Sundown Cinema is the ultimate movie night under the stars. Admission is free and open to all. Don’t wait — RSVP now for a chance to win special access to our reserved seating section and cozy up right by the screen!

SPONSORED BY

Thursday, Sept. 25: ‘La La Land’ at Dolores Park

Source: FlixPix

“La La Land” (PG-13) is a cinematic treasure that you’ll fall in love with again and again. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams — and finding each other — in a vibrant celebration of hope, passion, and love.

Thursday, Oct. 23: ‘Edward Scissorhands’ at the Presidio Civil War Parade Ground

Source: 20th Century Fox/Album

“Edward Scissorhands” (PG-13) is a modern-day suburban fairy tale starring Johnny Depp. Edward’s unconventional charm shines through as he styles hair, reimagines gardens, and grooms dogs with shears of metal where his fingers should have been.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority, and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.