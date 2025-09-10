20 cool things to do this week, from Flower Pianos in the park to a morning chai ‘rave’

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

Learn about calligraphy at the Chinatown night market. | Source: Courtesy Evan and Josh Wong

By Josh Constine Published Sep. 10, 2025 • 4:30pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine.

Valencia Live night market

A three-block stretch of Valencia Street showcases live music, artisan vendors, and newly legalized outdoor drinking.

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Sept. 11, 5 to 10 p.m. Address Valencia between 16th and 19th streets

Art auction at SOMArts

This benefit for the Coalition on Homelessness fills SOMArts with works by 100 local artists, available via live and silent auction, as well as bands, DJs, and a chance to explore the enchanted garden.

F-Line streetcar bar crawl

Get your drink on along Market Street. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Ride the vintage streetcar up Market Street with a passport for stops at Local Edition, The Mint, Twin Peaks Tavern, and more.

Website Details Date and time Thursday, Sept. 11, 6 to 9 p.m. Address SF Railway Museum, 77 Steuart St.

Gray Area Festival

The Mission indie museum dives into techno-culture with talks, musical performances, workshops, and exhibitions on biohacking and digital self-reinvention.

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 14 Address Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Chinatown night market

Lion dancers at the Chinatown night market. | Source: Joel Umanzor/The Standard

Lantern-lined Grant Avenue packs with food stalls, performances, and a ridiculous number of attendees for SF’s biggest night market.

Website Details Date and time Friday, Sept. 12, 5 to 9 p.m. Address Grant Avenue

Flower Piano kicks off at GG Park

Every year, the San Francisco Botanical Garden hides a dozen pianos across its 55 acres for open play and performances.

Website Details Date and time Friday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 21 Address San Francisco Botanical Garden

Texture Summit after-hours party with Luca Lozano

International dance music curators Texture Summit bring Klasse Wrecks’ Luca Lozano for an all-nighter of rave revivalist and techno beats.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Sept. 12, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Address Secret location

Two.AM: Late-night warehouse parties

Doors don’t open till 1, and the techno will thud till dawn for this party at a secret warehouse location.

Website Details Date and time Friday, Sept. 12, 11:59 p.m. Address Secret location

Chai Rave daytime party

This early-morning “rave” at Indian restaurant Rooh will mix chai service, brunch bites, and DJ sets to blend Indian fusion with EDM.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address Rooh, 333 Brannan St.

Indigenous art day at the de Young

Golden Gate Park’s fine arts museum hosts a free daylong program of Indigenous artist talks, weaving and art demos, DJ sets, and dance performances.

The museum is opening its reimagined Arts of Indigenous America galleries. | Source: de Young Museum

Duboce Park’s 125th birthday party

Celebrate with music, games, arts and crafts, food trucks, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and a ceremony with city leaders.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Address Duboce Park

Fiesta de las Américas

24th Street transforms into a massive cultural festival, featuring dancers in epic costumes, musicians, and food.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Address 24th Street between Folsom and Bryant

Cityside Park grand opening

Treasure Island’s 6-acre waterfront park debuts with food trucks from Off the Grid, DJs, cocktails, family games, and amazing Bay views.

Take in the city views from Treasure Island. | Source: Getty Images

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Address Cityside Park, 387 Avenue of the Palms

Festival of the Sea: Sandcastles + Sea Shanties

Celebrate SF’s maritime heritage with bands singing shanties, a sandcastle contest, and a boat parade, plus street-fair vendors.

Shaboozey free concert

The Empire record label’s 15th anniversary brings a huge show to the steps of City Hall. Get there early to secure a good spot.

Website RSVP Date and time Saturday, Sept. 13, 3 to 7 p.m. Address Civic Center Plaza

Super Flex art fest

Chinatown’s fourth annual contemporary art takeover brings installations, drag-calligraphy mashups, puppet workshops, and animatronic displays.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 13, 4 to 10 p.m. Address 800 Grant Ave.

Shakespeare in the Park downtown

New York isn’t the only city with Shakespeare in the Park. Sue Bierman Park across from the Ferry Building hosts free performances of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.” All shows start at 2 p.m.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 13; Sunday, Sept. 14; Saturday, Sept. 20; Sunday, Sept. 21 Opening hours Washington and Drumm streets

Rosh Hashanah white party

Value Culture bring SF’s biggest Jewish New Year bash to Mayes for a dress-in-white, Miami-style nightclub party.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address Mayes Oyster House, 1233 Polk St.

Daybreaker Ferry Building morning dance party

The family-friendly sober morning rave returns with yoga followed by DJs with a live horn section, plus free breakfast snacks and drinks.

What better place to greet the day with morning dancing and yoga than the Ferry Building? | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Address Ferry Building

Bad Art Club: ‘Scribbling Nonsense & Calling It Poetry’

A playful night at which zero experience is encouraged, and everyone makes intentionally bad art; specifically, turning ramblings into poetry.

Website Details Date and time Monday, Sept. 15, 6 to 9 p.m. Address The Faight Collective, 473A Haight St.