20 cool things to do this week, from Flower Pianos in the park to a morning chai ‘rave’

Valencia Live night market
A three-block stretch of Valencia Street showcases live music, artisan vendors, and newly legalized outdoor drinking.
- Thursday, Sept. 11, 5 to 10 p.m.
Art auction at SOMArts
This benefit for the Coalition on Homelessness fills SOMArts with works by 100 local artists, available via live and silent auction, as well as bands, DJs, and a chance to explore the enchanted garden.
- Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:30 to 10 p.m.
F-Line streetcar bar crawl
Ride the vintage streetcar up Market Street with a passport for stops at Local Edition, The Mint, Twin Peaks Tavern, and more.
- Thursday, Sept. 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Gray Area Festival
The Mission indie museum dives into techno-culture with talks, musical performances, workshops, and exhibitions on biohacking and digital self-reinvention.
- Thursday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 14
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
Chinatown night market
Lantern-lined Grant Avenue packs with food stalls, performances, and a ridiculous number of attendees for SF’s biggest night market.
- Friday, Sept. 12, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Grant Avenue
Flower Piano kicks off at GG Park
Every year, the San Francisco Botanical Garden hides a dozen pianos across its 55 acres for open play and performances.
- Friday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 21
Texture Summit after-hours party with Luca Lozano
International dance music curators Texture Summit bring Klasse Wrecks’ Luca Lozano for an all-nighter of rave revivalist and techno beats.
- Friday, Sept. 12, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Secret location
Two.AM: Late-night warehouse parties
Doors don’t open till 1, and the techno will thud till dawn for this party at a secret warehouse location.
- Friday, Sept. 12, 11:59 p.m.
- Secret location
Chai Rave daytime party
This early-morning “rave” at Indian restaurant Rooh will mix chai service, brunch bites, and DJ sets to blend Indian fusion with EDM.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Rooh, 333 Brannan St.
Indigenous art day at the de Young
Golden Gate Park’s fine arts museum hosts a free daylong program of Indigenous artist talks, weaving and art demos, DJ sets, and dance performances.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Duboce Park’s 125th birthday party
Celebrate with music, games, arts and crafts, food trucks, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and a ceremony with city leaders.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Duboce Park
Fiesta de las Américas
24th Street transforms into a massive cultural festival, featuring dancers in epic costumes, musicians, and food.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cityside Park grand opening
Treasure Island’s 6-acre waterfront park debuts with food trucks from Off the Grid, DJs, cocktails, family games, and amazing Bay views.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Festival of the Sea: Sandcastles + Sea Shanties
Celebrate SF’s maritime heritage with bands singing shanties, a sandcastle contest, and a boat parade, plus street-fair vendors.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shaboozey free concert
The Empire record label’s 15th anniversary brings a huge show to the steps of City Hall. Get there early to secure a good spot.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 3 to 7 p.m.
- Civic Center Plaza
Super Flex art fest
Chinatown’s fourth annual contemporary art takeover brings installations, drag-calligraphy mashups, puppet workshops, and animatronic displays.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 4 to 10 p.m.
- 800 Grant Ave.
Shakespeare in the Park downtown
New York isn’t the only city with Shakespeare in the Park. Sue Bierman Park across from the Ferry Building hosts free performances of “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.” All shows start at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 13; Sunday, Sept. 14; Saturday, Sept. 20; Sunday, Sept. 21
- Washington and Drumm streets
Rosh Hashanah white party
Value Culture bring SF’s biggest Jewish New Year bash to Mayes for a dress-in-white, Miami-style nightclub party.
- Saturday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Daybreaker Ferry Building morning dance party
The family-friendly sober morning rave returns with yoga followed by DJs with a live horn section, plus free breakfast snacks and drinks.
- Sunday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ferry Building
Bad Art Club: ‘Scribbling Nonsense & Calling It Poetry’
A playful night at which zero experience is encouraged, and everyone makes intentionally bad art; specifically, turning ramblings into poetry.
- Monday, Sept. 15, 6 to 9 p.m.