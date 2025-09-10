Some jeered. Others mourned. All were anxious about the future of their country.

Some jeered. Others mourned. All were anxious about the future of their country.

By Tomoki Chien Published Sep. 10, 2025 • 3:56pm

I’m a college senior. Never have I received so many simultaneous texts from friends about a single news event. Charlie Kirk was killed Wednesday while delivering a talk to students at Utah Valley University. Details of the shooting are scant. But all signs point to him being the latest victim in a wave of political violence in the U.S. Kirk captured the minds of college students in a way that few commentators or politicians have. He founded the behemoth Turning Point USA network, which established conservative chapters at campuses across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He posted viral clips of bombastic debates with teary-eyed students and regularly appeared on buzzy internet shows like “Jubilee.”

On Wednesday, it showed: Friends described their group chats “blowing up” in a way that they rarely do about news — not even when President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in July 2024. Students, of course, know all about Trump. But it was Kirk who visited their campuses to engage them in fervid debates about abortion, immigration, and trans rights — and it was Kirk who appeared on their TikTok feeds the day after. I asked friends, acquaintances, and current and former classmates to send me screenshots of their group chats, then redacted names so they could share their honest conversations.

These texts come largely from liberal students, born and raised in California. Some jeered Kirk. Others mourned his death. All were anxious about the future of their country. To be clear, I’m not endorsing anybody who’s cheering on Kirk’s death; these screenshots are meant to reveal students’ unfiltered thoughts. Here’s what they had to say.

Shared by an 18-year-old at UC Berkeley.

Shared by a 20-year-old at the University of Southern California.

Shared by a 20-year-old at Tulane University.

Shared by a 21-year-old at UC Berkeley.

Shared by a student at Pomona College.

Shared by a 21-year-old at USC.

Shared by a 21-year-old at Stanford University.

I asked two conservative friends to send me their group chats. One didn’t answer. The other asked me to “give us time to grieve.”