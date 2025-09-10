One of the most beloved restaurants in Chinatown is heading to the west side. Hon’s Wun-Tun House, San Francisco’s premier destination for Hong Kong-style wonton noodle soup since the 1970s, is opening a location in the Outer Sunset, owner Amanda Yan confirmed Wednesday.
“We are still in the preparation stage,” Yan said in Cantonese. “The soft opening will be in about a month.”
The restaurant will be at 1830 Irving St., on the same bustling strip as other popular Asian spots, including Pineapple King Bakery, Gao Viet, and Toast’N Egg, known for trendy Korean egg sandwiches.
The space, formerly home to Vietnamese restaurant Golden Crab House, will be smaller than Hon’s Chinatown locations: the original outpost on Kearny Street and a larger restaurant on Washington Street. Despite the smaller footprint, the Outer Sunset location will have the same dishes that have made Hon’s a staple for more than five decades, including wonton noodles, hand-rolled xiaolongbao, pan-fried buns, dumplings, and a selection of stir-fried dishes, Yan said. She has applied for a license to sell beer and wine.
Thanks to the original restaurant’s location at the edge of Chinatown and the Financial District, Hon’s has long been a favorite destination for an affordable lunch. The signature dish — still an incredible bargain, at $13.95 — is a deceptively simple bowl of soup, starring a tangle of delicate house-made noodles and five hand-folded pork-filled dumplings floating in a fragrant, nearly clear broth.
Over the years, the restaurant has been visited by a number of high-profile guests, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Mayor London Breed, and Mayor Daniel Lurie.
The original Hon’s is located about a block away from Chinatown’s oldest restaurant, Sam Wo, which opened 116 years ago. It reopened Sept. 5 after closing in January.
Han Li contributed reporting to this article.