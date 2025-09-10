One of the most beloved restaurants in Chinatown is heading to the west side. Hon’s Wun-Tun House, San Francisco’s premier destination for Hong Kong-style wonton noodle soup since the 1970s, is opening a location in the Outer Sunset, owner Amanda Yan confirmed Wednesday.

“We are still in the preparation stage,” Yan said in Cantonese. “The soft opening will be in about a month.”