Police hunt stabbing suspect near Westside elementary school

One person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrest has been made.

By Ryan Fonseca Published Sep. 10, 2025 • 6:30pm

Parents and students found themselves in the middle of an active police scene Wednesday as officers searched for a suspect sought in a stabbing near an elementary school campus in Balboa Terrace. San Francisco police officers responded to a reported stabbing at 4:38 p.m. near intersection of Junipero Serra Blvd. and Ocean Ave., near Commodore Sloat Elementary. Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital life-threatening injuries, a department spokesperson said.

Officers launched a search for the suspect, aided by an SFPD helicopter. Police staged vehicles around the south side of the intersection. The suspect has not been found and the search is ongoing, police said Wednesday evening. Parents passed yellow police tape as they walked to pick up kids from after-school programs at nearby Sloat Elementary and the Russian School of Math, exchanging guesses as to what was going on. A father told his worried daughter, "Whatever happened, it's OK because the police are here now." About a dozen parents with kids at the Sloat playground quickly left as the helicopter circled low. After-school programs were keeping all children indoors. An official from Commodore Sloat's principal's office would only say they have not been advised to talk to media. The official would not confirm any police activity near campus.

A person answering the phone at the Russian School of Math confirmed police activity outside the building but said the school was not on lockdown and all classes were happening as normal. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.