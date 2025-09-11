A 'yes' vote at the Planning Commission marks the first major victory for the mayor's "family zoning plan."

By Han Li Published Sep. 11, 2025 • 10:15pm

San Francisco is one step closer to allowing taller, denser buildings in parts of the city long seen as suburban, with little new housing development. After eight hours of heated debate, planning commissioners voted 4–3 on Wednesday to approve Mayor Daniel Lurie’s “family zoning plan,” which aims to massively boost housing production on the city’s west and north sides. The proposal now advances to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. The city is under pressure to overhaul its zoning rules to make room for 36,000 new housing units by early next year to meet state mandates. If the city fails to comply, the state could seize control of local housing approvals—an outcome city leaders are eager to avoid.

Planning Commission President Lydia So, who voted yes, said she had listened carefully to the many voices in the community and believes Lurie’s plan is the most reasonable path forward. “We can take decisive action now so that future generations can still afford to live, work, and thrive in our city,” So said. Lurie said in a statement praising the vote result. “The Planning Commission’s vote is a critical step towards building that city, and I will continue my work with the Board of Supervisors to make sure we get this done,” Lurie said. However, Commissioner Gilbert Williams, who voted against the measure, argued the rezoning plan is too extensive and should be decided by voters rather than political insiders.

“If our city wants permanent changes in our zoning laws that should be decided by the voters,” he said. “Changing decades of land use controls … is too broad and too impactful not to be decided by all San Franciscan residents.”

What’s in the plan?

Under the proposal, most westside business corridors could see buildings rise 6–10 stories, with some corners along Geary Boulevard permitted to reach 30 stories. Certain pockets in the northside commercial area would allow up to 14 stories. Van Ness Avenue, a major transit corridor, would be upzoned more dramatically to allow towers as tall as 60 stories. Developers could build higher if they take advantage of state or local density-bonus programs. In most residential neighborhoods, height limits would remain at four stories, but density caps would be removed, meaning a single-unit mansion could be redeveloped into multi-unit apartments.

Rendering of a 14-story building at Divisidero and Bush streets after the upzoning. | Source: SF Planning

The plan has provoked sharp reaction sacross the political spectrum. Progressives are demanding stronger tenant protections, stricter affordability requirements, and safeguards against small-business displacement. Preservation-minded west-side homeowners argue that creating more housing there would erode historic architecture and neighborhood character . “This plan encourages and enables demolitions, conversions, and mergers of existing housing citywide,” said Fred Sherburn-Zimmer of the Housing Rights Committee, part of the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition. “The upzoning rolls back decades of work by tenant and housing advocates to create a network of tenant protections.” Supervisors Connie Chan and Myrna Melgar both spoke at the meeting, urging commissioners to add amendments strengthening tenant protections as the upzoning plan and new state law may bring an uptick in demolition. “I am here to ask you to pass this item with recommendations or modifications today, paying special attention to the preservation of rent-controlled housing,” Melgar said. But city planners countered with data showing demolitions are rare — averaging about 18 units lost per year over the past decade, compared to tens of thousands of new homes built.

Clashes outside City Hall

The fight outside City Hall was just as intense as the one inside. Right before the hearing, opponents and supporters of the upzoning plan both rallied on the City Hall steps, where shouting matches erupted. When Lurie addressed the crowd, protesters interrupted him with chants of “Shame! Shame! Shame!” while supporters shouted back, “Let him speak!” In a theatrical stunt, former Supervisor Aaron Peskin, an outspoken critic of Lurie’s plan, appeared in a costume resembling a luxury condo building. He didn’t disclose himself publicly before leaving the rally.

Former Supervisor Aaron Peskin dresses up resembling a luxury condo building. | Source: Han Li/The Standard

Peskin has threatened to take the issue to the ballot if the city moves forward. Meanwhile, the group Neighborhoods United hired an attorney who’s threatening legal action, arguing the plan conflicts with the city’s general plan and requires a full environmental review. The state, however, has endorsed Lurie’s plan as being compliant . For Lurie, the issue is an early test of his ability to navigate the political storm around his housing agenda. The Board of Supervisors, with its YIMBY-leaning majority, will likely brace for what could be an even fiercer showdown.