Show us your Gap moves: Enter the SF Standard x Gap dance contest

Think you can nail the Katseye x Gap dance? Now’s your chance to prove it. 🕺✨

Three young people in denim outfits smile and dance in a brightly lit, empty white room with shadows cast on the walls behind them.
At Gap HQ, the brand has created the Breathing Room, inspired by its denim campaign starring pop group Katseye. The white studio is equipped with hydraulic technology that is meant to simulate being inside an amp. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By The Standard Staff

The San Francisco Standard and Gap are teaming up for a dance contest that puts Bay Area movers in the spotlight. Winners will perform the Katseye routine inside the Breathing Room set at Gap HQ in downtown San Francisco — a striking installation normally closed to the public.

Katseye, the global pop group recently featured in Gap’s campaign, made the routine famous. Now, it’s your turn to bring the choreography to life.

How to enter

  1. Learn the moves. (Tutorials with the choreographer can be seen here, here, and here.)
  2. Film your version (alone or with your crew).
  3. Post it on Instagram or TikTok.
  4. Tag @sfstandard and use #GapDanceContest.

Entries close Sept. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Finalists will be selected and put to a reader vote on The Standard’s site. The winners will take the stage in the Breathing Room set Sept. 26 from noon to 2 p.m.

So grab a friend, hit “record,” and show us your best Gap dance.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority with access to the internet and a valid email address. Contest is sponsored by Here/Say Media, LLC dba The San Francisco Standard. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.

