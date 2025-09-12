The five-generation family property in Woodside, which was also once home to Elizabeth Holmes, was acquired by an unknown private wealth management client.

By Emily Landes Published Sep. 12, 2025 • 6:35pm

A 74-acre Woodside estate that has been part of the same family for five generations has sold for $85 million — the biggest recorded Bay Area residential sale on record in more than a decade. Known as Green Gables , the property was built in 1911 to look like an English country estate for San Francisco businessman and philanthropist Mortimer Fleishhacker. It remained in his family’s hands until Sept. 3, when it traded to an LLC tied to EPIQ Capital, a San Francisco wealth management firm for the rich and private. Spread out among the property’s seven homes — one of which was famously rented by Elizabeth Holmes during the trial at which she was convicted of fraud — are a total of 34 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms in nearly 25,000 square feet of living space.

The seller, Marc Fleishhacker, Mortimer’s great-grandson, said in a statement that it had been “an immense privilege for five generations of my family to create, enhance, and profoundly enjoy Green Gables for the past 114 years.” The buyer is Pantheum LLC, which is managed by Mirari Jacobson at EPIQ, according to San Mateo County records and state LLC filings. EPIQ was founded in 2018 by a cofounder of Iconiq Capital, which reportedly handles the fortunes of Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and J.J. Abrams, among other tech and Hollywood luminaries. Jacobson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The buyer’s agent is unknown, as the property has been removed from multiple listing services.

The estate had been on the market for several years, asking $135 million and, later, $110 million. Compass agents Brad and Helen Miller represented the family in the sale. Helen Miller called the estate — which has an English manor-style main home, equestrian barns, a dairy, swimming pools, a Roman-style reflecting pool, a tennis court, and several guesthouses — “truly one of a kind.” “We are very pleased to have played a critical role in finding the next, fortunate family that will now be blessed with the stewardship of this rare and remarkable property,” she said. Though the sellers’ agents once floated the idea of breaking up the estate for separate sales, a Compass representative confirmed that the buyers had purchased the entire property, which is located about one mile outside downtown Woodside. “There may not be another estate of this size in the country which can offer its owner such an unusual combination of privacy and jaw-dropping scenic views, all within walking distance to Town Center shops, restaurants, and the acclaimed Woodside School,” Miller said. Woodside, known as the equestrian-friendly version of Atherton , logged the still-highest Bay Area sale on record in 2012, when Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, the wealthiest person in Japan, paid $117.5 million for a nine-acre hilltop estate. The Green Gables property is the biggest sale in the Bay Area since then, according to Compass data, surpassing even Laurene Powell Jobs’ $71 million buy in San Francisco last year.

