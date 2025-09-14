49ers vs. Saints: Instant reaction to Mac Jones, Bryce Huff, and more last-minute drama

Mac Jones filled in for injured starter Brock Purdy and led the 49ers to a road win against the Saints.

By David Lombardi Published Sep. 14, 2025 • 1:15pm

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.” Amid a brutal 2024 season for the 49ers, their inability to close out games in the fourth quarter haunted the team throughout a nightmare season. In back-to-back games to open 2025, 49ers pass rushers have sealed victories with crucial sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Nick Bosa strip-sacked Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in a Week 1 win over Seattle, it was speed-rusher Bryce Huff’s turn to put his stamp on a 26-21 victory as he forced a fumble from Saints rookie Spencer Rattler on 4th down and 1 with under a minute to play. Huff, who was acquired in a June trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, delivered in the clutch for a young 49ers defense that struggled at times on Sunday. The unit came up with a pair of stops in the final five minutes, but it was the offense that spearheaded the team’s second consecutive win on a day when the team was missing several key players.

Subscribe to The Dime News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday. Sign up now

The 49ers entered the Superdome on Sunday without quarterback Brock Purdy, star tight end George Kittle, and their highest-paid receiver, Brandon Aiyuk. They exited with a 2-0 record thanks to efficient quarterback play from backup Mac Jones, a touchdown catch from second-string tight end Luke Farrell, and a 42-yard touchdown reception from their top wide receiver from a year ago, Jauan Jennings.

Here’s what else stood out from another 49ers’ road win that came down to the wire.

Luke Farrell scored the 49ers’ first touchdown a week after fellow tight ends George Kittle and Jake Tonges scored in Seattle. | Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Mac Jones worth his weight, especially early

The 49ers have a superb QB2 situation. Nowhere was that more evident than on third down — the 49ers went 8-for-15, including Jones’ 42-yard touchdown to Jennings — and on the final drive of the first half, when Kyle Shanahan entrusted Jones to attack the Saints defense with just over a minute left. Jones masterfully managed the clock as he carved his way down the field. A 29-yard deep out to Jennings moved the chains on third down. Then, Shanahan gambled with just seconds left and no timeouts: He let Jones attempt his 23rd throw of the first half, and it was a beautiful touchdown to No. 23 — Christian McCaffrey. In all, Jones finished 26-of-39 for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, although he did lose a fumble that led to a New Orleans score. The 49ers made it a point to upgrade their backup QB spot this offseason, and it’s already paying off. That was the 49ers’ first win with a backup quarterback starting since… Purdy beat Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Christian McCaffrey finished with more than 100 all-purpose yards for the second conescutive week. | Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 49ers run game is still a work in progress

Against Seattle’s imposing defense last week, the 49ers managed just 69 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per carry. Without the All-Pro blocker in Kittle and the passing threat of Purdy, it wouldn’t be easy to improve in New Orleans — but it was a requirement, because the Saints’ biggest weakness is on run defense. The 49ers didn’t take a step forward, but the group was efficient enough in the first half to open up play-action opportunities for Jones and the passing game. The 26-attempt, 77-yard effort wasn’t flashy, but it was methodical. And that’s notable considering the skeleton blocking crew the 49ers were working with. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk — a primary replacement for Kittle — exited with a concussion in the first half. Shortly thereafter, rookie Connor Colby had to take over for injured starter Ben Bartch at left guard. But McCaffrey (55 yards) and his backup Brian Robinson Jr. (20 yards) found enough running room to hold up an offensive backbone that helped fuel Jones’ big performance.

That was closer to the 49ers defense we had been expecting to see

The 49ers’ renovated defense, starting three rookies, was shockingly good in Seattle Week 1. This one wasn’t nearly as pretty. Robert Saleh’s unit sleepwalked through the first drive but enjoyed a reprieve with New Orleans receiver Chris Olave dropped a wide-open touchdown opportunity and Saints kicker Blake Grupe missed a field goal. But as the game progressed, the 49ers bled rushing yardage — the Saints finished with 122 yards on 30 carries — and started committing penalties at crucial moments. Flags against rookie DBs Marques Sigle and Upton Stout extended a fourth-quarter Saints scoring drive and led to way more 49ers’ defensive exposure than last week (it should be noted that the flag against Stout was controversial at best). The defense did muscle up with about three minutes left — thanks again to superstar Nick Bosa. His pocket-collapsing sack, aided by rookie Mykel Williams, crushed a key New Orleans drive.

Fred Warner’s second-half forced fumble that immediately led to Jennings’ touchdown proved critical, while Huff stepped up on the final drive to deliver the closing blow.