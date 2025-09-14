Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: The super-fashionable elders of America’s Chinatowns

Andria Lo spent a decade capturing the colorful, mishmash-y “Chinatown Pretty” aesthetic.

An elderly woman with gray hair and glasses smiles while wearing a bright orange crocheted dress over a light yellow shirt.
Dorothy Quock in San Francisco’s Chinatown. | Source: Andria Lo for The Standard
By Thomas SawanoPhotography by Andria Lo

The Wide Shot celebrates the work of Bay Area photographers, showcasing their latest projects and the behind-the-scenes stories of how they got the shots.

Call them bold. Garish. On fleek. In 2014, when photographer Andria Lo set out to capture the outfits worn by Chinatown seniors on their daily outings, she discovered a time capsule of contrast-y clothes accumulated through the decades.

Some wore handmade items dating back to their youth. Others wore neon jackets from the 1990s. One wore counterfeit “Nike” sweatpants.

Lo and a friend, the writer Valerie Luu, dubbed this aesthetic “Chinatown Pretty.” Their photo book of that name is a vibrant showcase of Asian American identity — a hybrid between old and new, practicality and self-expression.

Beyond showcasing seniors’ fire fits, the portraits capture the joyful cultural fusion on display in Chinatowns across the U.S.

Lo and Luu discussed the project with The Standard in answers they wrote together.

An elderly man with a long white beard wears a red beanie, green puffy jacket, beige pants, and blue shoes, holding a black reusable bag with groceries.
Sidney Yuen, in Oakland, was a butcher for many years at Berkeley Bowl.

An elderly woman wearing a mustard yellow vest and blue shirt holds a red plastic bag and a walking cane, standing in a busy outdoor market.
A woman in Oakland.

What inspired the project?

“Chinatown Pretty” was started in 2014, when we would go on dim sum dates in Chinatown and found ourselves turning our heads at all the grandmas’ and grandpas’ outfits in the neighborhood.

We noticed a patchwork of bright colors, patterns, mixing old and new — clothes they had tailor-made in Hong Kong 30 years ago combined with a new hat that read “Party animal.” It was inventive, unexpected, and oftentimes carried stories about their history and lifestyles.

A person wearing colorful floral and striped clothing holds a lemon with a green leaf in their hand, standing against a dark background.
A woman selling lemons in Oakland.

Our curiosity started out with wanting to know where people got their shoes and became a wider investigation into their immigration stories and how they live their daily lives in Chinatowns.

For our book “Chinatown Pretty,” published in 2020, we traveled to four cities outside of the Bay Area. The book includes photos and stories from San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Vancouver.

An elderly man wearing a red and yellow knitted hat, a beige plaid blazer, light trousers, and black shoes stands outside a store with shoes displayed in the window.
Chuck Lee in San Francisco.

An elderly man and woman stand side by side, smiling, with the man holding a wooden cane and the woman carrying multiple bags.
C.S. Cheung and Cindy Law in San Francisco. Cheung likes to wear accessories from his travels: the fringed satchel from Central America and the cap from New Orleans, topped off with a Taiwan flag pin.

An elderly man wearing a burgundy jacket and beanie, dark sunglasses, smiles while holding a blue reusable shopping bag on a city sidewalk.
Wai Ping Lam in Oakland.

What challenges or surprises did you encounter working on this project? 

Over the course of a decade, we’ve received many rejections — about 90% of the people we approach on the street declined to have their photo or interview published.

But it’d be a mixed bag. We encountered people who were willing to tell us their life story but would politely decline a photo. Or people who would say, “Go ahead, take as many photos as you want,” but maybe had to dash off to their bus (so we couldn’t find out where they got their shoes after all). These interactions were often short-lived and ephemeral, and over many years left a big impact on how we interface with the public. 

A person wears a colorful embroidered hat with elephants, a blue shirt, a black and white polka-dot vest, and a red lanyard reading “I ♥ JESUS.”
Angela Chen in Oakland wears a cap she bought on a trip to Thailand. | Source: Andria Lo for The Standard
A green knit garment with a red floral trim, fastened with mismatched buttons and a safety pin, reveals a black and white patterned shirt underneath.
A woman’s many layers. “Chinatown Pretty” style is usually guided by function (staying warm) and resourcefulness.

There is so much joy in seeing and being seen by others in the street, when it’s easy to feel invisible or anonymous or just moving through your day.

For years, we would stop seniors to tell them their fit was fire. Now that we’re not shooting anymore, we’re noticing that seniors also look at us. Before it felt like it was one-way, when actually there’s mutual exchange and acknowledgement. Sometimes we get told our outfits look great!

An elderly man wears a white wide-brimmed hat, glasses, a grey suit jacket, a burgundy vest, a plaid shirt, and a colorful parrot-patterned tie.
Buck Chew dresses up for errands in San Francisco.
A person wears a vibrant jacket with purple, teal, and black abstract patterns over a white shirt with a gray, purple, and black design.
“Chinatown Pretty” style often incorporates layers, bold colors, and pattern mashing.

Can you tell us a story behind one of your favorite images?

The image of Shi-Ping is so iconic. We met her while she was shopping on Jackson Street. She had on her snow-white bob that she had cut herself, acid wash jeans, and a vibrant floral blazer. She’s radiating colors and textures.

Later on, we got in touch with her through her relative and got to visit her at her apartment in the Mission. She had a clipping of her portrait in a newspaper article of “Chinatown Pretty” on her wall. We could see how our project weaves its way into the seniors’ lives too.

An elderly woman with white hair wears a floral jacket, blue jeans, and a striped scarf, holding a blue shopping cart on a city street.
Shi-Ping Tay in San Francisco.

How would you characterize the senior street style you captured?

The style we capture in “Chinatown Pretty” is a patchwork of clothes that come from different eras and is a flurry of patterns, florals, and colors.

It’s also urban utilitarianism at its best, since the seniors often prioritize function, wearing clothes that will keep them warm throughout the day, with a lot of pockets — because when you’re living an active life in the city, as these seniors are, you need to have a place to put your keys, phone, wallet, and, sometimes, a secret hand-sewn pocket to stash cash.

It’s about keeping warm with many layers (we’ve seen as many as nine shirts) while keeping the sun out with extra-wide-billed caps and stylish sunglasses. The result is something truly unique and joyful.

An elderly woman smiles warmly while adjusting a light pink hat, wearing a blue and purple plaid jacket and a black lanyard with keys and small charms.
Leung Tai Shen in Oakland.

Thomas Sawano can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

ChinatownCultureFashionPhotography