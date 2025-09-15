49ers grades: How Mac Jones stacks up with Brock Purdy, OL excellence, and more

A week after the Seahawks’ defensive line dominated the trenches, the 49ers’ offensive line bounced back to keep the pocket clean for Mac Jones.

By David Lombardi Published Sep. 15, 2025 • 1:08pm

The shorthanded 49ers are 2-0 after beating the New Orleans Saints by a score that’s famous in franchise history, 26-21. Injury updates will come from coach Kyle Shanahan later Monday, and we’ll update this piece accordingly. For now, here are grades from Sunday’s game. Quarterback: Mac Jones (71 snaps)

Game grade: B

ADVERTISEMENT

We wrote all about Jones, his jokes, his dancing, and his swag after the game. Now, let’s talk about his efficiency. Jones registered 0.14 expected points added (EPA) per play, which ranks him No. 14 among NFL quarterbacks so far this season. For comparison, Brock Purdy’s sterling performance in Seattle clicked at 0.41 EPA/play, which ranks No. 3 behind Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert.

Yup — the 49ers should be thrilled that their starter and backup have opened the season at top-three and top-half efficiency levels, respectively. This might be the best QB room in the league.

Subscribe to The Dime News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday. Sign up now

As far as grading, we’re assessing Jones on a starter’s curve so there’s fair comparison between his grade and Purdy’s in Week 1 (A-). Jones was admittedly nervous early, when he missed on a couple of throws. He held the ball too long — 3.8 seconds — on the Saints’ strip sack. But Jones was money on third down, completing 7 of 12 passes for 121 yards, three touchdowns, and a 132.3 rating. Running back/fullback: Christian McCaffrey (55), Brian Robinson Jr. (16), Kyle Juszczyk (10), Jake Tonges (13)

Game grade: A

Despite facing a barrage of five- and six-man fronts designed to disrupt the run game, and despite the fact that the 49ers finished at only 3.0 yards per carry on the afternoon, McCaffrey posted the highest success rate (rate of run plays with a positive EPA) — 69.2% — of his career. Translation: New Orleans sold out to stop the run, but McCaffrey and Co. found ways to salvage consistently modest efficiency despite that. This balance opened the door for Jones to beat the Saints with his arm. That venture also featured McCaffrey, who excelled as a receiver with six catches for 52 yards — including a touchdown reception to close the first half.

Christian McCaffrey averaged only 3.0 yards per carry, but his performance keyed the 49ers’ success. | Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Wide receiver: Ricky Pearsall (63), Jauan Jennings (62), Kendrick Bourne (35), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (9), Skyy Moore (2)

Game grade: B- Everything through two games has indicated that Pearsall can log a 1,000-yard season, which is especially promising considering the talent the 49ers are projected to return here. Suspended wideout Demarcus Robinson will miss only one more game, and Brandon Aiyuk might return as soon as Week 6. In the interim, Jennings is playing his way back into shape. His five receptions for 89 yards led the way, but Jennings was targeted 10 times and couldn’t hold onto two balls that he normally catches. But consider this: There’s an ideal scenario in the not-so-distant future that includes Kendrick Bourne — who played well in his 49ers return — as the fifth receiver, behind Aiyuk, Pearsall, Jennings, and Robinson. A position of concern may soon become an embarrassment of riches for the 49ers. Tight end: Jake Tonges (43), Luke Farrell (41), Brayden Willis (6)

Game grade: B Farrell’s touchdown catch was the first of his five-year career. Positional adaptability paid off for the 49ers again, especially after Juszczyk — who played 15 snaps at tight end following George Kittle’s injury in Week 1 — exited with a concussion. This time, Tonges played 13 snaps at fullback to relieve Juszczyk. He also caught four passes a week after his leaping heroics in Seattle.

Luke Farrell, left, and Jake Tonges, center, celebrate Farrell’s touchdown reception. | Source: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Offensive line: Trent Williams (71), Ben Bartch (10), Jake Brendel (71), Dominick Puni (71), Colton McKivitz (71), Connor Colby (61)

Game grade: A+ Seven days made for a world of difference. Sure, the caliber of competition lowered, but the 49ers looked like an entirely rejuvenated front at New Orleans — and that was with Trent Williams gutting through a painful bone bruise. Williams and rookie left guard Connor Colby, who filled in for the injured Ben Bartch, didn’t allow a single pressure. The starting O-linemen received five of the 49ers’ top six offensive game grades from Pro Football Focus. This was an inversion from Week 1, when the 49ers’ skill positions led the way. This time, the team made sure that Jones — who’s not nearly as mobile as Purdy — was protected. In fact, the 49ers posted their best cumulative pass-block win rate since the 2022 season, per ESPN. Defensive line: Nick Bosa (59), Mykel Williams (48), Bryce Huff (28), Jordan Elliott (37), Kalia Davis (34), Yetur Gross-Matos (17), Sam Okuayinonu (28), Alfred Collins (24), CJ West (13)

Game grade: B When Huff last played for Robert Saleh in 2023, he notched the fastest average get-off time in the NFL. Following a year of misuse in Philadelphia, Huff is clearly back in a system that fits him. Behold his staggering amount of pocket push — culminating with the game-closing explosion — from Sunday:

The 49ers weren’t great up front; the Saints did manage 121 rushing yards against them. But Saleh’s defense is developing a penchant for coming through at critical moments. While Huff and Bosa closed the game, Williams — the NFL’s most double-teamed player in Week 1 — helped set the table for them with timely pocket push and two tackles for loss. Players such as Davis (timely fourth-quarter TFL), Collins (whose snap count surged from nine against Seattle to 24 in Week 2), and Gross-Matos (two pressures in just 18 snaps) all left their marks. This unit might not have the elite interior length that the 49ers packed a few seasons ago (yet), which causes some struggles against the run, but Saleh and D-line coach Kris Kocurek are working overtime to mask those deficiencies and allow for exciting growth. Linebackers: Dee Winters (69), Fred Warner (71)

Game grade: A Notable: Dre Greenlaw has yet to play a snap for the Denver Broncos. The 49ers were bullish on Winters’ ability to take over as Warner’s No. 2, and he is validating them. Saleh may again have the best linebacker tandem in the league — although Winters must avoid personal foul penalties like the one he accrued when hitting Saints QB Spencer Rattler late out of bounds. Warner, meanwhile, is matching and breaking franchise records — for pass breakups and forced fumbles — held by Patrick Willis. If Warner isn’t already a lock for the Hall of Fame, each subsequent game brings him closer to that status. Warner’s strip and recovery of Saints running back Alvin Kamara was pivotal, but his diving pass breakup against tight end Juwan Johnson on the penultimate play might’ve been even bigger.

Dee Winters finished with eight tackles, ranking behind only Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. | Source: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Safeties: Jason Pinnock (71), Marques Sigle (71), Ji’Ayir Brown (7)

Game grade: C You’ll notice above that the 49ers played only two linebackers Sunday. Luke Gifford, who started at the No. 3 spot against Seattle, played only special teams in New Orleans. Saleh replaced Gifford’s spot with Brown, who’s playing a new “big nickel” position, for seven snaps and with rookie “small nickel” Upton Stout, who surged to 56 snaps Sunday. This is a way for the 49ers to get more speed and coverage prowess on the field. Saleh has enjoyed unleashing Stout, who’s notably physical for his size, on blitzes. And Brown delivered a pass breakup from his new position. He also had Kamara wrapped up when Warner flew to force the key fumble. Both Sigle and Pinnock were beaten for touchdown catches, lowering this unit’s grade. Cornerbacks: Deommodore Lenoir (71), Renardo Green (71), Stout (56), Chase Lucas (6)

Game grade: B- Opponents are avoiding Lenoir, which shrinks the field for the 49ers. Over two games, he’s been in coverage on 72 snaps but has given up only three catches for 16 yards. That’s an elite clip. Most of the aerial damage is coming against Green, who’s been victimized on deep routes in two straight weeks. But both Green and Stout, despite losing a handful of reps, have fought back to win others. And that’s resilience that coaches love, especially at the DB position, where some losses are inevitable. Special teams grade: B It was an F last week, and Shanahan was likely beside himself after Eddy Piñeiro missed his first kick with the 49ers — an extra point. But Piñeiro rebounded to make two field goals and climb to No. 3 on the all-time accuracy list in doing so.

Beyond that, punter Thomas Morstead — who spent 2009 to 2020 with the Saints — pinned New Orleans deep twice in crunch time. After the game, Morstead, 39, announced on social media that this would be his last game in the Superdome — indicating that this might also be his final NFL season. That was a good way to go out in the Big Easy. Morstead and the 49ers’ coverage unit set the team’s defense up for another dramatic close.