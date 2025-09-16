Joel Engardio helped turn a highway into a park. Now he may be recalled for it

Many of Engardio’s District 4 constituents claim he “betrayed” them by supporting Prop. K last year.

Sunset voters head to the ballot box Tuesday to determine the fate of embattled Supervisor Joel Engardio, who faces a recall election over his support last year for closing a portion of the Great Highway to make way for the Sunset Dunes park. District 4 constituents in the Sunset, Lakeshore, and Parkside neighborhoods are driving the effort to oust their supervisor , whom they claim “betrayed” them for putting Proposition K on the November ballot. The measure passed with nearly 55% of the vote citywide, but was rejected by 64% of D4 voters.

Roughly 14,300 voters, or roughly 28% of registered voters in the district, had returned their recall ballots as of Monday. Election results won’t be available until after polls close Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. — but early Department of Elections data hints at Engardio’s long odds at surviving the recall. A good portion of ballots cast before Election Day originated from precincts where opposition to Prop. K was strongest.

Engardio’s supporters have said he’s up to the challenge. While former officials and consultants have said Engardio faces an uphill battle, those against the recall claim his machine-like work ethic and door-knocking in recent months may sway the election in his favor. They are also banking on voters who appreciate Sunset Dunes to show up to the polls en masse and have touted Engardio’s focus on constituent services and support for popular night markets as evidence that he has represented his district well. In a statement, Engardio said recalls should be “reserved for corruption or impropriety — not policy disagreements on a single issue” and noted that voters will have the chance to weigh in on whether he should stay in office when he is up for reelection next year.

“Voters should reject this unnecessary recall [Tuesday] so I can keep focusing on what really matters: improving public safety, supporting parents and families, and helping small businesses thrive,” Engardio said.

How to vote

More than 50,000 voters in the Sunset have received their ballots, which can be returned by mail, dropped off at an official ballot box, or cast in person at designated polling places. Twenty polling places will be open on Election Day. Ballots may also be dropped off at Ortega Branch Library, Parkside Branch Library, and City Hall. Voters can track the status of their ballot through the city’s online voter portal. District 4 voters who haven’t received their ballots can go to polling places or City Hall and ask for one. If you are eligible to vote but not registered, you can visit the City Hall Voting Center or a polling place before 8 p.m. and cast a ballot as a conditional voter.

A domino effect

Since the election is confined to one district, the vote count is expected to be tallied quickly, though the Elections Department is required to continue receiving mailed ballots for another week. The department is expected to submit the final result to the Board of Supervisors for certification 10 days after the election. The board could vote to certify the results as early as Sept. 30. If he survives the recall, Engardio will face voters again next year for reelection. If he loses, he will be required to leave office within 10 days of certification. From there, Mayor Daniel Lurie would appoint his successor — with far-ranging implications through 2026. Engardio often voted in favor of Lurie’s policy agenda, and the mayor would want to appoint another moderate who could help pass his legislative agenda, including a contentious upzoning plan slated for approval this fall. Separately, some supervisors have floated the idea of another ballot measure next year to remove Sunset Dunes and reopen the road to cars. This post will be updated throughout election day.

