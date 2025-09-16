Podcast: What’s the soundtrack of your life? We asked ‘Life in Seven Songs’ listeners

Over the past year, as the host of “Life in Seven Songs,” I’ve had the privilege of sitting down with people like Sam Altman, Jony Ive, Kara Swisher, and Natasha Rothwell to explore the music that has influenced them.
When I launched the show, I suspected the format would surface new stories from our guests. But I didn’t expect how emotional it would get — for them or for me. I’ve laughed. I’ve cried (more than once). And I’ve watched guests cry — repeatedly — surprised by how quickly hearing a song can crack open raw emotions.
But here’s the strange part: For the first few months, I felt out of place hosting this show. I’ve never considered myself a “music person.” I don’t play an instrument. I can’t hold a tune. I discovered Chappell Roan later than I care to admit.
And yet, after more than a year of interviews, I’ve come to believe strongly that you don’t have to be a music expert to be moved by music.
So in this special episode, I share two songs that have stayed with me — including one I sing to my daughter almost every night — and answer some common questions about the show, like “Why seven?”
Plus, I hear from some of you, our listeners, about the songs that have shaped your lives. Stories like a drag queen’s awakening with Carole King’s “Beautiful,” a father-son pizza night forever linked to the Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” a teenage ice-skating routine set to Madonna’s “Vogue,” and a mother who found solace in Stevie Wonder’s “As” in the aftermath of a devastating house fire.
🎧 Listen to the full episode on Spotify or Apple Podcasts
📄 Read the full transcript
💌 Contact the team: [email protected]