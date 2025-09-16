Podcast: What’s the soundtrack of your life? We asked ‘Life in Seven Songs’ listeners

When I launched the show, I suspected the format would surface new stories from our guests. But I didn’t expect how emotional it would get — for them or for me. I’ve laughed. I’ve cried (more than once). And I’ve watched guests cry — repeatedly — surprised by how quickly hearing a song can crack open raw emotions.

Over the past year, as the host of “Life in Seven Songs,” I’ve had the privilege of sitting down with people like Sam Altman , Jony Ive , Kara Swisher , and Natasha Rothwell to explore the music that has influenced them.

But here’s the strange part: For the first few months, I felt out of place hosting this show. I’ve never considered myself a “music person.” I don’t play an instrument. I can’t hold a tune. I discovered Chappell Roan later than I care to admit.

And yet, after more than a year of interviews, I’ve come to believe strongly that you don’t have to be a music expert to be moved by music.

So in this special episode, I share two songs that have stayed with me — including one I sing to my daughter almost every night — and answer some common questions about the show, like “Why seven?”

Plus, I hear from some of you, our listeners, about the songs that have shaped your lives. Stories like a drag queen’s awakening with Carole King’s “Beautiful,” a father-son pizza night forever linked to the Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” a teenage ice-skating routine set to Madonna’s “Vogue,” and a mother who found solace in Stevie Wonder’s “As” in the aftermath of a devastating house fire.

