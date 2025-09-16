Skip to main content
Podcast: What’s the soundtrack of your life? We asked ‘Life in Seven Songs’ listeners

To mark one year of The Standard’s music show “Life in Seven Songs,” host Sophie Bearman shares songs from her own story — and hands the mic to listeners.

Bold light blue text "LIFE IN SEVEN SONGS" appears on a dark red background with orange arrows and numbered circles from 2 to 6 around it.
Life in Seven Songs
By Sophie Bearman

Over the past year, as the host of “Life in Seven Songs,” I’ve had the privilege of sitting down with people like Sam Altman, Jony Ive, Kara Swisher, and Natasha Rothwell to explore the music that has influenced them.

When I launched the show, I suspected the format would surface new stories from our guests. But I didn’t expect how emotional it would get — for them or for me. I’ve laughed. I’ve cried (more than once). And I’ve watched guests cry — repeatedly — surprised by how quickly hearing a song can crack open raw emotions.

But here’s the strange part: For the first few months, I felt out of place hosting this show. I’ve never considered myself a “music person.” I don’t play an instrument. I can’t hold a tune. I discovered Chappell Roan later than I care to admit.

And yet, after more than a year of interviews, I’ve come to believe strongly that you don’t have to be a music expert to be moved by music.

So in this special episode, I share two songs that have stayed with me — including one I sing to my daughter almost every night — and answer some common questions about the show, like “Why seven?” 

Plus, I hear from some of you, our listeners, about the songs that have shaped your lives. Stories like a drag queen’s awakening with Carole King’s “Beautiful,” a father-son pizza night forever linked to the Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” a teenage ice-skating routine set to Madonna’s “Vogue,” and a mother who found solace in Stevie Wonder’s “As” in the aftermath of a devastating house fire.

🎧 Listen to the full episode on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

📄 Read the full transcript

💌 Contact the team: [email protected]

Sophie Bearman can be reached at [email protected]

