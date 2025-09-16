This might be the most adult bar in the Castro (in every sense)

By Astrid Kane Photos and videos by Chris Behroozian for The Standard Published Sep. 16, 2025 • 6:00am

Welcome to Swig City , where we point you toward can’t-miss drinks at the best restaurants, taprooms, and craft cocktail temples in the Bay Area. Cheers! Until last week, I’d never taken a sip of an old-fashioned while staring at a million-year-old fossilized clam. Nor had I finished a drink while looking at a hand-labeled “female therapeutic massager” from 1910. But in addition to well-thought-out cocktails and stylish seating, Lobby Bar in the Castro contains a veritable museum of LGBTQ+ curios and other objets d’arts in glass vitrines. Granted, the early-20th-century vibrator looked like something used to inflict pain rather than pleasure, but as a decorative motif, it sure beats wood laminate and subway tiles.

A vintage “female therapeutic massager” on display at Lobby Bar.

A narrow, speakeasy-style venue on the ground floor of the boutique Castro Hotel, Lobby Bar stands out from its neighbors. The Castro, a party zone to its very marrow, has no shortage of high-octane drinks and bars with high-volume pop girlies on the sound system. But among the gayborhood’s prodigious consumption of vodka sodas and frozen margaritas, there are few places to enjoy a genuine craft cocktail along with the ability to speak at a conversational volume. And Lobby Bar is most definitely one of them. Plenty of spots in the Castro are adult-themed — in the sense you’re thinking — but none is this grown-up. Just look at the beverage list, which contains 12 cocktails, plus three low-ABV and three alcohol-free drinks, all $16 or $17. Owing to an abundance of honey and demerara sugar, many of them run sweet, but there’s a counterweight in the conspicuous use of spices like ginger and cinnamon, plus various amari and botanicals like rose water.

Among the finest are the D-E-Rye Hire (rye, bourbon, Amaro CioCiaro, sweet vermouth, and both Angostura and chocolate bitters) and low-proof Salt of the Earth (Cynar, cucumber, salt, lemon, and simple syrup). They share nothing in common, yet each made me pause while reading the blurbs that accompany a vintage record from pioneering Harlem Renaissance-era drag king Gladys Bentley.

The drinks are more complex than they appear. For example, the house-made coffee liqueur in Lobby Bar’s espresso martini steeps for a week, while the ginger in the ginger simple syrup is cold-pressed daily.

This is the bar’s second iteration. After opening in 2022, it was purchased last year by Grace Huntley, a tech executive and trans woman who relaunched it in February with a fresh menu and a collection of artwork and historical pieces. By Huntley’s admission, she bought Lobby Bar on a whim while having a drink there last October, after the Castro Street Fair . “I went to the restroom, saw it was for sale, put in an offer — and they accepted it,” she says. She used to run a food blog, but this is her first foray into the world of bars and nightlife. Stepping back, she recognizes that the acquisition wasn’t entirely a spur-of-the-moment decision; she had long wanted to address a perceived lack of trans-friendly spaces in the area. “If we do get a bar, it’s often a dive bar,” Huntley says. “I thought we deserved one of the prettiest bars in the Castro.”

Grace Huntley, owner of Lobby Bar in San Francisco, CA on September 5 2025

Still, it’s hard to see Lobby Bar as an exclusively trans or queer venue, either in vibe or clientele. It’s first and foremost a spot for good drinks, which can be enjoyed along with burgers, a trio of empanadas, and waffles made from the gluten-free Brazilian cheese bread pão de queijo, a nod to the years Huntley spent in São Paulo. Then there’s the quirky collection, which is growing in tandem with the bar’s cred in the Castro: The Gladys Bentley record, for example, was sent by a visitor from Argentina. Add all this up, and Lobby Bar is one of the most distinct spots in the Castro. The people who have come in are aware it’s a place for everyone, Huntley says, but “it’s just an opportunity to have a great time.”