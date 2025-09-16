Waymo receives permit to operate at SFO 

You’ll soon be able to step off a plane in San Francisco and hail a robotaxi.

San Francisco International Airport is signing a permit that will allow Waymo to begin operations. Waymo will roll out at the Bay Area’s busiest airport in three phases: testing vehicles in autonomous mode with a safety driver, opening up rides to Waymo employees and airport staff, and, finally, kicking off commercial operations. SFO did not provide a timeline for these phases.

“Across San Francisco, we are expanding safe, reliable, and modern transportation options,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement. “We announced in March that we wanted visitors to be able to ride in a Waymo as soon as they arrived in San Francisco, and today, we are taking another important step to get there.”