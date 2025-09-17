Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

18 events for Portola weekend, from after-parties to Oktoberfest

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

Three people in festive attire drink from large beer glasses, surrounded by inflatable pretzels, celebrating together in an outdoor setting.
Oktoberfest returns to Front Street! | Source: Kevin Shea Adams
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine.

Hayes Valley wine walk

Sip and stroll through shops and galleries, with more than 20 wineries pouring along the route. The after-party’s at Rivian.

A hand holds a small glass of red wine with the words "EXPLORE SF | CA HAYES VALLEY" printed on it.
Wineries descend on Hayes Valley on Thursday. You get a free glass with a ticket. | Source: Explore Hayes Valley
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 18, 4 to 8 p.m.
Address
Linden Street

Mid-Market block party

It’s a free performance arts takeover of Market Street, with an R&B band, DJs, and interactive installations.

Website
Unstaged
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
Address
Market Street

Pre-Portola block party

Ellis Street shuts down for a free Portola Music Festival kickoff, with a performance by Irish dance music singer Jazzy, plus art, food trucks, and outdoor drinking.

Two young men stand outside at a crowded event; one wears a light hoodie and cap, the other sports spiked hair and a black jacket, both wearing sunglasses.
Kick off Portola Music Festival with this free block party. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Website
RSVP
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 18, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
63 Ellis St.

The Moth Mainstage: ‘Daring’

This marquee storytelling show features stories about courage, vulnerability, and all the ways humans take risk. The two-act show features San Francisco Poet Laureate Genny Lim and moderation by story slam regular Amber Wallin.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave.

Yetsuby rave

You don’t have to stay out all night to catch record label Program’s latest secret-location party, featuring Seoul producer Yetsuby spinning glitchy, genre-bending club beats.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 18, 8 to 11:59 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Bob Moses

The Grammy-winning electronic duo delivers sexy guitar plus beats at the tiny Great American Music Hall ahead of a Portola gig.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St.

Off Night disco

Jeremy Castillo and Pascual bring sleazy house and cheap disco vibes to Valencia Street’s classic wooden dance floor.

Website
Off Night
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address
El Valenciano, 1153 Valencia St.

2080 Society Chinatown underground

Mr. Mahjong’s basement transforms into a boiler-room stage for two-hour sets from Sseda and Hapki.

Website
Get on the list
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 18, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Mr. Mahjong’s, 260 Kearny St.

Oktoberfest on Front

Front Street transforms into a Bavarian block party, with stein-holding contests, axe throwing, bands, and more than 70 beers on tap.

Three men dressed in traditional German attire are sitting outdoors, enjoying large glasses of beer, smiling, and engaged in conversation.
Carl Oman chats with San Francisco Standard reporter Sam Mondros during Oktoberfest on Front. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard
Website
Downtown SF
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 19, 2 to 10 p.m.
Address
240 Front St.

Inner Sunset equinox art walk

Stroll galleries and shops for seasonal art while enjoying jazz sets, DJs, local makers, food pop-ups, and the latest sunset of the year.

Website
Details
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m.
Address
Irving Street between 6th and 18th avenues

Mission Rock outdoor movie: ‘Best in Show’

Spread out a blanket at China Basin Park for a free screening of Christopher Guest’s cult mockumentary, with a pre-movie dog contest.

Website
Details
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
Address
China Basin Park

Chris Lorenzo set

If you don’t want to brave the Portola festival, catch the house heavyweight at an all-night Dogpatch warehouse party.

Website
Details
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 19, 10 p.m.
Address
888 Garage, 888 Marin St.

Flower Piano at GG Park

Explore 55 acres of the Botanical Garden dotted with 12 pianos for the final weekend of open play and professional performances.

A young child plays a piano outdoors surrounded by lush green plants while adults watch, including a man bending down to assist the child.
Discover all 12 pianos around Golden Gate Park. | Source: Courtesy Travis Lange/San Francisco Botanical Garden
Website
Details
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21
Address
GG Botanical Garden

Portola Music Festival

The waterfront fest at Pier 80 returns with a stacked lineup that includes LCD Soundsystem, the Prodigy, Bob Moses, and even Christina Aguilera.

A concert stage in San Francisco with large screens showing performers, surrounded by a crowd at dusk, while fog blankets the hills in the background.
An unforgettable lineup converges at this year’s Portola Music Festival.
Website
Details
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21
Address
Pier 80

King of the Streets lowrider parade

Hundreds of classic lowriders cruise along Mission Street, with a televised parade, car show, and the Bay Area’s wildest hydraulic hopping competition.

Website
Details
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 20, 12 to 6 p.m.
Address
Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 17th

Heart of the Richmond night market

The final Clement Street party of the year brings performers, arts and crafts, and family fun to the Richmond.

Website
Details
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 20, 4 to 8 p.m.
Address
Clement Street between 22nd and 25th avenues

Daytime Realness

The queer day party returns, with NYC’s Kim Anh spinning alongside drag shows and performances all afternoon on El Rio’s sunny patio.

Daytime Realness is back. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
Website
Details
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m.
Address
El Rio, 3158 Mission St.

SFJAZZ x Smartbomb open house

The SFJAZZ Center transforms into a multi-stage showcase mixing in hip-hop with jazz greats, visuals, DJs, and a community art market.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 21, 4 to 10 p.m.
Address
SF Jazz Center, 201 Franklin St.

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

