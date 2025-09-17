18 events for Portola weekend, from after-parties to Oktoberfest

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Sep. 17, 2025 • 3:14pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Sip and stroll through shops and galleries, with more than 20 wineries pouring along the route. The after-party’s at Rivian.

Wineries descend on Hayes Valley on Thursday. You get a free glass with a ticket. | Source: Explore Hayes Valley

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Sept. 18, 4 to 8 p.m. Address Linden Street

It’s a free performance arts takeover of Market Street, with an R&B band, DJs, and interactive installations.

Website Unstaged Date and time Thursday, Sept. 18, 4 to 7 p.m. Address Market Street

Ellis Street shuts down for a free Portola Music Festival kickoff, with a performance by Irish dance music singer Jazzy, plus art, food trucks, and outdoor drinking.

Kick off Portola Music Festival with this free block party. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Website RSVP Date and time Thursday, Sept. 18, 5 to 10 p.m. Address 63 Ellis St.

This marquee storytelling show features stories about courage, vulnerability, and all the ways humans take risk. The two-act show features San Francisco Poet Laureate Genny Lim and moderation by story slam regular Amber Wallin.

You don’t have to stay out all night to catch record label Program’s latest secret-location party, featuring Seoul producer Yetsuby spinning glitchy, genre-bending club beats.

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Sept. 18, 8 to 11:59 p.m. Address Secret location

The Grammy-winning electronic duo delivers sexy guitar plus beats at the tiny Great American Music Hall ahead of a Portola gig.

Jeremy Castillo and Pascual bring sleazy house and cheap disco vibes to Valencia Street’s classic wooden dance floor.

Website Off Night Date and time Thursday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Address El Valenciano, 1153 Valencia St.

Mr. Mahjong’s basement transforms into a boiler-room stage for two-hour sets from Sseda and Hapki.

Front Street transforms into a Bavarian block party, with stein-holding contests, axe throwing, bands, and more than 70 beers on tap.

Carl Oman chats with San Francisco Standard reporter Sam Mondros during Oktoberfest on Front. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

Website Downtown SF Date and time Friday, Sept. 19, 2 to 10 p.m. Address 240 Front St.

Stroll galleries and shops for seasonal art while enjoying jazz sets, DJs, local makers, food pop-ups, and the latest sunset of the year.

Mission Rock outdoor movie: ‘Best in Show’

Spread out a blanket at China Basin Park for a free screening of Christopher Guest’s cult mockumentary, with a pre-movie dog contest.

Website Details Date and time Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. Address China Basin Park

Chris Lorenzo set

If you don’t want to brave the Portola festival, catch the house heavyweight at an all-night Dogpatch warehouse party.

Flower Piano at GG Park

Explore 55 acres of the Botanical Garden dotted with 12 pianos for the final weekend of open play and professional performances.

Discover all 12 pianos around Golden Gate Park. | Source: Courtesy Travis Lange/San Francisco Botanical Garden

Website Details Date and time Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21 Address GG Botanical Garden

Portola Music Festival

The waterfront fest at Pier 80 returns with a stacked lineup that includes LCD Soundsystem, the Prodigy, Bob Moses, and even Christina Aguilera.

An unforgettable lineup converges at this year’s Portola Music Festival.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21 Address Pier 80

King of the Streets lowrider parade

Hundreds of classic lowriders cruise along Mission Street, with a televised parade, car show, and the Bay Area’s wildest hydraulic hopping competition.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 20, 12 to 6 p.m. Address Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 17th

Heart of the Richmond night market

The final Clement Street party of the year brings performers, arts and crafts, and family fun to the Richmond.

Website Details Date and time Saturday, Sept. 20, 4 to 8 p.m. Address Clement Street between 22nd and 25th avenues

Daytime Realness

The queer day party returns, with NYC’s Kim Anh spinning alongside drag shows and performances all afternoon on El Rio’s sunny patio.

Daytime Realness is back. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

SFJAZZ x Smartbomb open house

The SFJAZZ Center transforms into a multi-stage showcase mixing in hip-hop with jazz greats, visuals, DJs, and a community art market.

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Sept. 21, 4 to 10 p.m. Address SF Jazz Center, 201 Franklin St.