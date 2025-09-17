18 events for Portola weekend, from after-parties to Oktoberfest

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Hayes Valley wine walk
Sip and stroll through shops and galleries, with more than 20 wineries pouring along the route. The after-party’s at Rivian.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- Linden Street
Mid-Market block party
It’s a free performance arts takeover of Market Street, with an R&B band, DJs, and interactive installations.
- Website
- Unstaged
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- Market Street
Pre-Portola block party
Ellis Street shuts down for a free Portola Music Festival kickoff, with a performance by Irish dance music singer Jazzy, plus art, food trucks, and outdoor drinking.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 63 Ellis St.
The Moth Mainstage: ‘Daring’
This marquee storytelling show features stories about courage, vulnerability, and all the ways humans take risk. The two-act show features San Francisco Poet Laureate Genny Lim and moderation by story slam regular Amber Wallin.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Yetsuby rave
You don’t have to stay out all night to catch record label Program’s latest secret-location party, featuring Seoul producer Yetsuby spinning glitchy, genre-bending club beats.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 8 to 11:59 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Bob Moses
The Grammy-winning electronic duo delivers sexy guitar plus beats at the tiny Great American Music Hall ahead of a Portola gig.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m.
Off Night disco
Jeremy Castillo and Pascual bring sleazy house and cheap disco vibes to Valencia Street’s classic wooden dance floor.
- Website
- Off Night
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
2080 Society Chinatown underground
Mr. Mahjong’s basement transforms into a boiler-room stage for two-hour sets from Sseda and Hapki.
- Website
- Get on the list
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 18, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Oktoberfest on Front
Front Street transforms into a Bavarian block party, with stein-holding contests, axe throwing, bands, and more than 70 beers on tap.
- Website
- Downtown SF
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 19, 2 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 240 Front St.
Inner Sunset equinox art walk
Stroll galleries and shops for seasonal art while enjoying jazz sets, DJs, local makers, food pop-ups, and the latest sunset of the year.
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m.
Mission Rock outdoor movie: ‘Best in Show’
Spread out a blanket at China Basin Park for a free screening of Christopher Guest’s cult mockumentary, with a pre-movie dog contest.
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
- Address
- China Basin Park
Chris Lorenzo set
If you don’t want to brave the Portola festival, catch the house heavyweight at an all-night Dogpatch warehouse party.
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 19, 10 p.m.
- Address
- 888 Garage, 888 Marin St.
Flower Piano at GG Park
Explore 55 acres of the Botanical Garden dotted with 12 pianos for the final weekend of open play and professional performances.
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21
- Address
- GG Botanical Garden
Portola Music Festival
The waterfront fest at Pier 80 returns with a stacked lineup that includes LCD Soundsystem, the Prodigy, Bob Moses, and even Christina Aguilera.
King of the Streets lowrider parade
Hundreds of classic lowriders cruise along Mission Street, with a televised parade, car show, and the Bay Area’s wildest hydraulic hopping competition.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 20, 12 to 6 p.m.
Heart of the Richmond night market
The final Clement Street party of the year brings performers, arts and crafts, and family fun to the Richmond.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 20, 4 to 8 p.m.
Daytime Realness
The queer day party returns, with NYC’s Kim Anh spinning alongside drag shows and performances all afternoon on El Rio’s sunny patio.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m.
- Address
- El Rio, 3158 Mission St.
SFJAZZ x Smartbomb open house
The SFJAZZ Center transforms into a multi-stage showcase mixing in hip-hop with jazz greats, visuals, DJs, and a community art market.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 21, 4 to 10 p.m.