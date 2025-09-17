‘Safety before politics’: California breaks away from federal vaccine guidance

Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii also issued recommendations for Covid shots that are independent of the CDC’s advice.

By George Kelly Published Sep. 17, 2025 • 3:11pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed a bill allowing California to turn to independent medical organizations when setting recommendations for immunizations, rather than defer to the guidelines set by federal health officials. In another sign of the state’s dissatisfaction with the Trump administration on health policy, California joined Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington to issue joint guidance for Covid, flu, and RSV vaccinations. For decades, states have followed the lead of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it came to vaccinations. “Our states are united in putting science, safety, and transparency first — and in protecting families with clear, credible vaccine guidance,” the governors of the four states said in a joint statement. “The West Coast Health Alliance stands united in protecting public health and always putting safety before politics.”

The states formed the West Coast Health Alliance this month, citing the politicization of the CDC and other federal health agencies. The bill Newsom signed, AB 144, authorizes California to base immunization guidance on independent medical organizations rather than the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. “This is great news for all of us, and it comes just in time,” Matt Willis, a former Marin County public health officer, said Wednesday. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired the CDC’s director and all 17 members of its vaccine advisory committee and replaced them with appointees who include vaccine skeptics, according to public health officials. The advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to update guidance for the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. “It’s still super concerning that we’ve lost federal reliability around vaccines, but I’m 100% confident in the state recommendations,” Willis said. “This new law makes the outcome of that meeting less relevant to us.”

Last month, health experts warned that the Food and Drug Administration could restrict eligibility for the 2025–26 Covid vaccine to high-risk populations. The warning was followed by predictions from other medical professionals that widespread access to Covid vaccines will be cut off. Related With vaccine research under attack, it’s time for California to lead again Thinking about a Covid vaccination? Better get it now The West Coast Health Alliance released coordinated recommendations for Covid, influenza, and RSV vaccines for the 2025–26 respiratory virus season. The guidelines prioritize high-risk populations, including those age 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and children under 5. Dr. Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health, said the alliance represents a commitment to evidence-based guidance. “We want the people who live and work in our states to know that there is a strong public health, healthcare, and scientific community that will continue to stand together to provide and use the data and evidence needed for you to make healthy choices,” Pan said. The alliance developed its recommendations in consultation with national medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians. The West Coast Health Alliance will continue evaluating new evidence and updating recommendations as needed, officials said.