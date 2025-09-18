The only major-chain grocer in the Bayview will shutter Nov. 1 — leaving the neighborhood with only smaller options.
The Bayview Lucky supermarket opened to fanfare just three years ago in a neighborhood that has long suffered from a lack of easy access to fresh food. City officials confirmed the closure; representatives of the store did not respond to a request for comment.
Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents the area, described the news as “extremely disheartening” and “another major blow” to the neighborhood. Despite pledging its staying power when it opened in October 2022, Lucky is the latest supermarket to last only a few years in the Bayview, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture deems a food desert due to its lack of shopping options.
Before Lucky, Fresh & Easy and Duc Loi’s Pantry opened to celebrations from locals, then closed after several years. The Lucky space previously housed a Walgreens, which closed in 2019 after 30 years. (The last Walgreens in the neighborhood closed in February. The city has lost 40% of its pharmacies in the past decade, amounting to nearly 65 stores.)
“Bayview families should not have to leave their neighborhood for groceries, medications, and other basic necessities,” Walton said in a statement. “We remain committed to making sure this community has the resources, opportunities, and services it needs and deserves.”
He pledged to “work tirelessly” with the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development to replace Lucky with another provider of essential services.
A spokesperson confirmed the agency’s assistance in the matter and said it is “committed to facilitating investment in the Bayview” that strengthens the economy and aligns with residents’ priorities.
Last year, the city’s first free grocery store for low-income residents opened on Third Street, as did local chain Mi Rancho. Super Save also serves the neighborhood.
It is not known what might move into the space that was occupied by Lucky. At the time Lucky opened, a group called Bayview Community Cooperative was pitching a coop grocery store at the site.