VOTE: Who’s got the best Gap moves? You decide

The Gap x SF Standard dance contest has reached its showdown.
The Standard’s social team (terminally online, reality-TV obsessed) powered through every submission — rewinding, debating, and occasionally chair-dancing along. Out of the whole stack, we picked ten reels that brought the right mix of precision, personality, and pure energy.
Here’s the criteria that got these through to the finals:
- Accuracy: The moves were tight, the timing was on point, and the routine looked like the real deal.
- Style & Creativity: Dancers who added a little extra sparkle without losing the core steps.
- Performance & Energy: Confidence, expression, and that “watch-me-again” factor.
- Presentation & Effort: Clear video, good vibes, and the sense they went all-in.
Now it’s your call. Watch the finalists below and vote for the dancers you want to see light up the Breathing Room stage at Gap HQ.
Voting closes 12:00 PM on Monday, Sept. 22. Don’t wait — your clicks decide the winners.
Check out the videos below and vote at the bottom or here.