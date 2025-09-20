Chimpanzees are a lot like people. They have big brains, no tails, and DNA that is 98.8% identical to ours. They also like to get a little tipsy, according to new research from UC Berkeley scientists.

A study published last week in the respected Science Advances journal found that wild chimps consume more than two drinks worth of alcohol per day by eating fruit. It’s the first study to measure chimps’ ethanol consumption, and much remains unknown: how chimps process alcohol, for instance, or how it affects them. (Researchers noted that the chimpanzees they studied were not visibly wasted.)

Despite these unanswered questions, the study did buoy the “drunken monkey” hypothesis, which posits that humans inherited a thirst for booze from our primate forefathers.