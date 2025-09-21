The sun always shines in San Francisco’s Mission District, but this weekend, it felt brighter — thanks to all the chrome. The lowriders were out to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in the city’s historic Latino neighborhood. More importantly, so were the people who keep lowrider culture alive.

Photographer Alexa Trevino went down to the Mission Saturday to capture portraits of the people who took part in the 500-car procession. The event drew thousands of in-person onlookers and even more tuning in to watch the parade broadcast on CBS.

Trevino’s images go beyond the cars. They’re a tribute to the culture-keepers, the families, the builders, the storytellers. Because without the people, there is no lowrider movement.