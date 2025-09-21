Skip to main content
Photos: SF’s first-ever lowrider parade celebrates cars, culture, and the Mission

Thousands turned out to watch the gleaming procession cruise through the city’s historic Latino neighborhood.

The procession kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month.
By The Standard StaffPhotos and text by Alexa Trevino

The sun always shines in San Francisco’s Mission District, but this weekend, it felt brighter — thanks to all the chrome. The lowriders were out to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in the city’s historic Latino neighborhood. More importantly, so were the people who keep lowrider culture alive.  

Photographer Alexa Trevino went down to the Mission Saturday to capture portraits of the people who took part in the 500-car procession. The event drew thousands of in-person onlookers and even more tuning in to watch the parade broadcast on CBS.

Trevino’s images go beyond the cars. They’re a tribute to the culture-keepers, the families, the builders, the storytellers. Because without the people, there is no lowrider movement.

In every interview, a common thread emerged: cruising is more than a hobby. In a world where cultural expression is too often policed or misunderstood, they told her, simply showing up, joyful, united, and visible, is an act of resistance. Aquí estamos y no nos vamos.

Many participants spoke of generational pride, how knowledge and love for this art form is passed from parents to children, one bolt and brushstroke at a time.

Others wanted to set the record straight: this community has long been misjudged. But beneath the paint and hydraulics lies something deeper.

The lowrider community wasn’t out there just to showcase their rides, they were there to claim space, to celebrate identity, and to ensure that la cultura continues to ride strong in the very streets that raised them.

