Culture

Street Style: Portola Music Festival brings all the lewks

From animal prints and space buns, to colored glasses and pops of neon, the fashion was as loud as the music.

A woman in a red hat, a man with blue beret and sunglasses, and another man with a colorful scarf and sunglasses wear vibrant, patterned outfits outdoors.
Attendees rocked space buns, clashing prints, and whimsical accessories at the fourth annual waterfront EDM festival.
By The Standard StaffPhotography by Erica Pino

From clashing prints to disco ball glimmer, tinted shades, and pops of neon, the style at Portola Music Festival was as loud as the bass that’s been known to reverberate from the stages at Pier 80 to across the bay in Alameda.

And portrait photographer Erika Pino set out to capture some of the event’s distinctive style, which included bandanas, fringe, utilitarian accessories, and more than a few flashes of brat green.

Megan Daniher stood out for her out for her down-to-earth ensemble, featuring one of the fishing vests she tie-dyes and sells at festivals like Portola.

“I love the layering of earth tones and tie-dye patterns,” Pino said, “as well as her cute sheep bag.”

A smiling person wears round glasses, a tie-dye jacket, wide plaid pants, and beige boots while holding tulips and a small white stuffed animal.
Megan Daniher, on Instagram as @mgnkthryn, mixed tie-dye and neutral tones with kelly green ribbons on a sheep bag.
Five friends smile and pose outdoors, one wearing sunglasses and white pants with a shiny disco ball attached to their exposed belly.
Baby’s first Portola Fest. ​
A young woman wearing a red polka-dot skirt, green knitted off-shoulder sweater, red hat, and chunky black boots poses playfully on a sunny street.

Any Ammo Schneider’s tomato-red ensemble made him stand out from the crowd of festivalgoers streaming into the event.

“A friend designed this shirt especially for him,” Pino said, “and I loved it paired with his classic track suit.”

A man stands on a sunny sidewalk wearing an orange Adidas tracksuit, yellow graphic T-shirt, red bucket hat, sunglasses, and blue sneakers.
Andy Ammo Schneider, on Insta as @ammodrums, shows off a custom shirt made by a friend of his.​
A man with curly hair and a beard wears reflective green sunglasses, a black “PHOONG” graphic tee, denim shorts, and holds a canned drink while smiling.
Something wrong? Call Anh Phoong.
Two men are on a small bike; one wears a dark tracksuit and sunglasses, the other sparkly purple pants with a black mesh top and sunglasses. People walk in the background.
A smiling person wears round sunglasses, a patterned shirt, a multi-colored scarf over a black hat, and holds a can while standing outdoors on a sunny day.

Other standouts included shorts made out of Caltrans vests, bandana prints, and whimsical accessories like pom-pom and emoji-esque sunglasses or fringed hats and a blow-up boombox.

Group looks were also a theme, which makes sense if you’re trying to find the rest of your squad in a big-ass festival,” Pino observed.

Two people stand outdoors on a sunny day, one wearing a blue tie-dye dress and sunglasses, the other in orange-striped shorts, a hat, and braided hair.
More than a couple attendees sported public-transit-themed fashion, from Muni shirts to Caltrans shorts.
A person wearing a black fringe hat, a black dress with sequins, black boots, and making a peace sign while standing on the street.
Layered textures, like fringe on fringe were another recurring theme.
A man wearing colorful pom-pom sunglasses, an orange shirt, denim overalls, and a multicolored cap with a small dart stuck in it smiles outdoors.
“His pom pom sunglasses and twirly hat made me smile,” Pino said.
A smiling couple wears matching blue and pink retro tracksuits; the man holds a large gold inflatable boombox over his shoulder.

