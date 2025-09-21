Street Style: Portola Music Festival brings all the lewks

From clashing prints to disco ball glimmer, tinted shades, and pops of neon, the style at Portola Music Festival was as loud as the bass that’s been known to reverberate from the stages at Pier 80 to across the bay in Alameda.
And portrait photographer Erika Pino set out to capture some of the event’s distinctive style, which included bandanas, fringe, utilitarian accessories, and more than a few flashes of brat green.
Megan Daniher stood out for her out for her down-to-earth ensemble, featuring one of the fishing vests she tie-dyes and sells at festivals like Portola.
“I love the layering of earth tones and tie-dye patterns,” Pino said, “as well as her cute sheep bag.”
Any Ammo Schneider’s tomato-red ensemble made him stand out from the crowd of festivalgoers streaming into the event.
“A friend designed this shirt especially for him,” Pino said, “and I loved it paired with his classic track suit.”
Other standouts included shorts made out of Caltrans vests, bandana prints, and whimsical accessories like pom-pom and emoji-esque sunglasses or fringed hats and a blow-up boombox.
“Group looks were also a theme, which makes sense if you’re trying to find the rest of your squad in a big-ass festival,” Pino observed.