Street Style: Portola Music Festival brings all the lewks

From clashing prints to disco ball glimmer, tinted shades, and pops of neon, the style at Portola Music Festival was as loud as the bass that’s been known to reverberate from the stages at Pier 80 to across the bay in Alameda.

And portrait photographer Erika Pino set out to capture some of the event’s distinctive style, which included bandanas, fringe, utilitarian accessories, and more than a few flashes of brat green.

Megan Daniher stood out for her out for her down-to-earth ensemble, featuring one of the fishing vests she tie-dyes and sells at festivals like Portola.