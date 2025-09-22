You’ll finally be able to drive to L.A. on Highway 1 again next year

Daydreaming about a road trip to L.A. along California’s beautiful Pacific Coast Highway? After more than two and a half years of closures, it should be possible once again by March. Caltrans announced Monday that Regent’s Slide, the massive movement of earth that buried a 6.8-mile section of the road south of Big Sur in February 2024, will finally be cleared.

The agency said crews have stabilized the roadbed by installing several thousand dowels deep into the earth, allowing repair work to proceed. They’ve since removed more than 300,000 cubic yards of material from the site, with 250,000 more yet to be cleared. (For context, that total amount would fill more than three Salesforce Towers.) When completed, the highway will look much as it did before, only slightly inland of its former route.

Caltrans noted that the March 2026 reopening could be pushed back if more movement occurs at Regent’s Slide or if severe winter storms force the closure of another section of the road. The total cost of the repair work is $82 million.