21 great events in SF this week, from Sundown Cinema to kinky Folsom

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Plaza Pulse rooftop DJ session
Local DJs and nightclub legends spin at Salesforce Park’s main plaza so you can dance amid the skyline.
- Website
- The East Cut
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 25, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
SoMa Nights block party
A free neighborhood takeover with a construction theme, featuring food pop-ups, local vendors, and live music along Folsom, followed by after-parties at Raven and other bars.
- Website
- SoMa Nights
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 25, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- 1145 Folsom St.
Sundown Cinema: ‘La La Land’
The SF Standard brings a free outdoor screening of the Oscar-winning musical to Dolores Park, with food trucks and blankets under the stars.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 25, movie starts at 7 p.m.
- Address
- Dolores Park
Tectonic Threads’ 10th clothing swap
Decentered Studio hosts an all-genders clothing swap with femme-forward funky styles, accessories, and household goods, where you can give or just take what you like.
- Website
- Decentered Studio
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- 1175 Folsom St.
Jacques Greene and Nosaj Thing
The electronic innovators bring their lush beats for an intimate set at the gilded Great American Music Hall.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
Sunset After Dark night market
Irving Street blooms into a three-block festival with food, music, cultural performances, and local vendors to offer a perfect Friday date night.
- Website
- Dear Community
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 26, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
WTF: ‘Lucid Dream’ talent show
Wicked Talent Friends hosts a showcase of comedy, music, and wild variety acts themed around surreal dreams, with an afterparty at The Faight Collective in the Haight.
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 26, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- 473A Haight St.
Müll techno party
Queer underground techno crew Müll returns with Parisian headliner Quelza to kick off Folsom Street Fair weekend.
Nyx: Late Night Clubbing #017
A secret-location, no-phones underground party with a “Whispers in the Dark” theme, but you might need a nap as doors open at 2 a.m.
- Date and time
- Friday, Sept. 26, 11:59 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
North Beach Coffee & Pastry Festival
Grant Avenue hosts Bay Area roasters and bakers serving up fresh java and carb-y delicacies.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address
- Grant Avenue
Fall open art studios
Explore three floors of studios in a historic Mission building with more than 100 artists opening their doors so you can snack on charcuterie while checking out their work.
- Website
- 1890 Bryant Street Studios
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 1890 Bryant St.
Chinatown Autumn Moon Festival and parade
Celebrate the Monkey King over two days, with a parade Saturday at 11 a.m., led by the mayor, plus cultural performances, lion dances, martial arts demos, and a dumpling eating contest.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Sacramento and Grant streets
All the Way Live hip-hop dance fest
Hip-hop crews, soloists, and kids face off in breakdance battles alongside DJ sets and food vendors at Larkin’s Fulton Plaza.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Fulton Plaza
Folsom Dreamhouse dance party
The Phoenix Hotel becomes a poolside playground for dolls and friends with DJs, drag performances, and go-go dancers all day and into the night.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
What to Do party
Dirty Bird house legend Justin Martin brings his label night back to SF with a rare vinyl set from Galen & Good Question.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m.
- Address
- The Foundry, 1425 Folsom St.
Electroluxx Folsom
The country’s top Pride party organizers cover every wall of Public Works with neon art to light up 4 stages, a foam pit, cuddle puddle, and arcade games to warm up for Folsom Street Fair.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Let’s Go Disco
LA dance-rock project Dadada brings high-energy indie disco and performance surprises to the delightfully sweaty Madrone Art Bar.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cole Valley Fair
The 22nd annual festival brings 90 vendors to delightfully quaint Cole Street so you can shop for handmade gifts while checking out circus and musical performances.
- Website
- Sunset Mercantile
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Cole Street
Bernal’s Fiesta on the Hill
Catch a puppet show or karate demo, dance to a brass band, or buy some arts and crafts as seven blocks of Cortland turn into a community festival atop Bernal Hill.
- Website
- Fiesta on the Hill
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
415 Coffee Club dance party
A secret Cow Hollow venue transforms into a morning party with unlimited specialty coffee tastings, brunch bites, DJ sets from French House Mafia, games, and raffles.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address
- Cow Hollow
Folsom Street Fair kink fest
The world’s largest leather-and-fetish fair brings kink demos and performances to 13 SoMa blocks. If you’re not faint of heart, bring your bondage gear and dancing shoes.
- Website
- Folsom Street
- Date and time
- Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Folsom Street