21 great events in SF this week, from Sundown Cinema to kinky Folsom

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

Get your leather ready for Folsom Street Fair. | Samantha Laurey for The Standard | Source: Samantha Laurey for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Plaza Pulse rooftop DJ session

Local DJs and nightclub legends spin at Salesforce Park’s main plaza so you can dance amid the skyline.

Website
The East Cut
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 25, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Address
Salesforce Park, Main Plaza, 435 Mission St.

SoMa Nights block party

A free neighborhood takeover with a construction theme, featuring food pop-ups, local vendors, and live music along Folsom, followed by after-parties at Raven and other bars.

Website
SoMa Nights
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 25, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
1145 Folsom St.

Sundown Cinema: ‘La La Land’

The SF Standard brings a free outdoor screening of the Oscar-winning musical to Dolores Park, with food trucks and blankets under the stars.

A crowd sits on blankets and benches in a park at dusk, watching a movie on a large outdoor screen, with city buildings and trees in the background.
Sundown Cinema is back, baby! | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Parks Alliance
Website
RSVP
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 25, movie starts at 7 p.m.
Address
Dolores Park

Tectonic Threads’ 10th clothing swap

Decentered Studio hosts an all-genders clothing swap with femme-forward funky styles, accessories, and household goods, where you can give or just take what you like.

Website
Decentered Studio
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
1175 Folsom St.

Jacques Greene and Nosaj Thing

The electronic innovators bring their lush beats for an intimate set at the gilded Great American Music Hall.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St.

Sunset After Dark night market

Irving Street blooms into a three-block festival with food, music, cultural performances, and local vendors to offer a perfect Friday date night.

Website
Dear Community
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 26, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Address
Irving between 20th and 23rd streets

WTF: ‘Lucid Dream’ talent show

Wicked Talent Friends hosts a showcase of comedy, music, and wild variety acts themed around surreal dreams, with an afterparty at The Faight Collective in the Haight.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 26, 7 to 9 p.m.
Address
473A Haight St.

Müll techno party

Queer underground techno crew Müll returns with Parisian headliner Quelza to kick off Folsom Street Fair weekend.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 26, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Address
TBA

Nyx: Late Night Clubbing #017

A secret-location, no-phones underground party with a “Whispers in the Dark” theme, but you might need a nap as doors open at 2 a.m.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Sept. 26, 11:59 p.m.
Address
Secret location

North Beach Coffee & Pastry Festival

Grant Avenue hosts Bay Area roasters and bakers serving up fresh java and carb-y delicacies.

Website
North Beach Business Association
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address
Grant Avenue

Fall open art studios

Explore three floors of studios in a historic Mission building with more than 100 artists opening their doors so you can snack on charcuterie while checking out their work.

Website
1890 Bryant Street Studios
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
1890 Bryant St.

Chinatown Autumn Moon Festival and parade

Celebrate the Monkey King over two days, with a parade Saturday at 11 a.m., led by the mayor, plus cultural performances, lion dances, martial arts demos, and a dumpling eating contest.

Mooncakes for the Autumn Moon Festival. | Source: Minh Connors/The Standard
Website
Chinatown Merchants Association
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Sacramento and Grant streets

All the Way Live hip-hop dance fest

Hip-hop crews, soloists, and kids face off in breakdance battles alongside DJ sets and food vendors at Larkin’s Fulton Plaza.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 27, 12 to 6 p.m.
Address
Fulton Plaza

Folsom Dreamhouse dance party

The Phoenix Hotel becomes a poolside playground for dolls and friends with DJs, drag performances, and go-go dancers all day and into the night.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 to 9 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

What to Do party

Dirty Bird house legend Justin Martin brings his label night back to SF with a rare vinyl set from Galen & Good Question.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m.
Address
The Foundry, 1425 Folsom St.

Electroluxx Folsom

The country’s top Pride party organizers cover every wall of Public Works with neon art to light up  4 stages, a foam pit, cuddle puddle, and arcade games to warm up for Folsom Street Fair.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Let’s Go Disco

LA dance-rock project Dadada brings high-energy indie disco and performance surprises to the delightfully sweaty Madrone Art Bar.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Sept. 27, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Madrone Art Bar, 500 Divisadero St.

Cole Valley Fair

The 22nd annual festival brings 90 vendors to delightfully quaint Cole Street so you can shop for handmade gifts while checking out circus and musical performances.

Website
Sunset Mercantile
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Cole Street

Bernal’s Fiesta on the Hill

Catch a puppet show or karate demo, dance to a brass band, or buy some arts and crafts as seven blocks of Cortland turn into a community festival atop Bernal Hill.

Website
Fiesta on the Hill
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
Courtland Avenue between Bocana and Folsom streets

415 Coffee Club dance party

A secret Cow Hollow venue transforms into a morning party with unlimited specialty coffee tastings, brunch bites, DJ sets from French House Mafia, games, and raffles.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address
Cow Hollow

Folsom Street Fair kink fest

The world’s largest leather-and-fetish fair brings kink demos and performances to 13 SoMa blocks. If you’re not faint of heart, bring your bondage gear and dancing shoes.

Joe of Joe’s Barber Shop and Handsome Harrison at last year’s Folsom Street Fair. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
Website
Folsom Street
Date and time
Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Folsom Street

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

