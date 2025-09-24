21 great events in SF this week, from Sundown Cinema to kinky Folsom

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Sep. 24, 2025 • 4:00pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Local DJs and nightclub legends spin at Salesforce Park’s main plaza so you can dance amid the skyline.

A free neighborhood takeover with a construction theme, featuring food pop-ups, local vendors, and live music along Folsom, followed by after-parties at Raven and other bars.

Website SoMa Nights Date and time Thursday, Sept. 25, 5 to 9 p.m. Address 1145 Folsom St.

The SF Standard brings a free outdoor screening of the Oscar-winning musical to Dolores Park, with food trucks and blankets under the stars.

Sundown Cinema is back, baby! | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Parks Alliance

Website RSVP Date and time Thursday, Sept. 25, movie starts at 7 p.m. Address Dolores Park

Decentered Studio hosts an all-genders clothing swap with femme-forward funky styles, accessories, and household goods, where you can give or just take what you like.

Website Decentered Studio Date and time Thursday, Sept. 25, 6 to 9 p.m. Address 1175 Folsom St.

The electronic innovators bring their lush beats for an intimate set at the gilded Great American Music Hall.

Irving Street blooms into a three-block festival with food, music, cultural performances, and local vendors to offer a perfect Friday date night.

Website Dear Community Date and time Friday, Sept. 26, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Address Irving between 20th and 23rd streets

Wicked Talent Friends hosts a showcase of comedy, music, and wild variety acts themed around surreal dreams, with an afterparty at The Faight Collective in the Haight.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Sept. 26, 7 to 9 p.m. Address 473A Haight St.

Queer underground techno crew Müll returns with Parisian headliner Quelza to kick off Folsom Street Fair weekend.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Sept. 26, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Address TBA

A secret-location, no-phones underground party with a “Whispers in the Dark” theme, but you might need a nap as doors open at 2 a.m.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Sept. 26, 11:59 p.m. Address Secret location

Grant Avenue hosts Bay Area roasters and bakers serving up fresh java and carb-y delicacies.

Website North Beach Business Association Date and time Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Address Grant Avenue

Explore three floors of studios in a historic Mission building with more than 100 artists opening their doors so you can snack on charcuterie while checking out their work.

Website 1890 Bryant Street Studios Date and time Saturday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Address 1890 Bryant St.

Celebrate the Monkey King over two days, with a parade Saturday at 11 a.m., led by the mayor, plus cultural performances, lion dances, martial arts demos, and a dumpling eating contest.

Mooncakes for the Autumn Moon Festival. | Source: Minh Connors/The Standard

Website Chinatown Merchants Association Date and time Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Address Sacramento and Grant streets

Hip-hop crews, soloists, and kids face off in breakdance battles alongside DJ sets and food vendors at Larkin’s Fulton Plaza.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Sept. 27, 12 to 6 p.m. Address Fulton Plaza

The Phoenix Hotel becomes a poolside playground for dolls and friends with DJs, drag performances, and go-go dancers all day and into the night.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 to 9 p.m. Address Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Dirty Bird house legend Justin Martin brings his label night back to SF with a rare vinyl set from Galen & Good Question.

The country’s top Pride party organizers cover every wall of Public Works with neon art to light up 4 stages, a foam pit, cuddle puddle, and arcade games to warm up for Folsom Street Fair.

Website RSVP Date and time Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m. Address RSVP for location

LA dance-rock project Dadada brings high-energy indie disco and performance surprises to the delightfully sweaty Madrone Art Bar.

The 22nd annual festival brings 90 vendors to delightfully quaint Cole Street so you can shop for handmade gifts while checking out circus and musical performances.

Website Sunset Mercantile Date and time Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Address Cole Street

Catch a puppet show or karate demo, dance to a brass band, or buy some arts and crafts as seven blocks of Cortland turn into a community festival atop Bernal Hill.

A secret Cow Hollow venue transforms into a morning party with unlimited specialty coffee tastings, brunch bites, DJ sets from French House Mafia, games, and raffles.

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Address Cow Hollow

The world’s largest leather-and-fetish fair brings kink demos and performances to 13 SoMa blocks. If you’re not faint of heart, bring your bondage gear and dancing shoes.

Joe of Joe’s Barber Shop and Handsome Harrison at last year’s Folsom Street Fair. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

Website Folsom Street Date and time Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Address Folsom Street