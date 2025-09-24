The attention on the 22-year-old wing has been exaggerated by the lack of free-agent movement in the NBA and the high focus on the Warriors at all times.

By Tim Kawakami Published Sep. 24, 2025 • 10:30am

Jonathan Kuminga has the ball in his hands, just like he always wants it. It has taken some time — OK, a ton of time — and a lot of maneuvering to get to this fateful place. Kuminga has earned most of the leverage and attention, and he has also messed around with some of it.

But finally — probably — this is the money moment, as training camp looms next week. • Will Kuminga accept the Warriors’ best and last offer (at least for now) of two years plus a team option for a third with a guarantee of $48 million?

He and agent Aaron Turner recently forced a blink from the Warriors, who upped their guaranteed total by more than $20 million. But I don’t think the Warriors are in the mood to go any higher, especially after Turner’s recent eyebrow-raising media tour — though give Turner full credit for creating elements of an emergency situation this summer in which the Warriors felt they had to bid against themselves. Flat-out, after the $20-million concession, I don’t think the Warriors are interested in backing down one more time and acceding to Turner’s demand to turn the third year from a non-guaranteed team option into a guaranteed player option.

It’s understandable that Kuminga and Turner are requesting the switch. But from what I hear around the league, no team, including the Warriors, would want to give Turner the power to keep negotiating in public even after signing a deal — and the Warriors caving on the third-year option could set that in motion again starting next summer, when Kuminga would have only one year left of team control. • Or will he sign the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer before Wednesday’s deadline and get set to play a lame-duck season with the Warriors before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer? Turner has discussed this move for so long and not actually done anything about it for so long that you wonder if it’s actually a real choice.

Kuminga and the Warriors are working with an Oct. 1 deadline but could negotiate an extension. | Source: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

It’s a lose-lose option: The Warriors don’t want this, because it’d give Kuminga the right to block any trade this season and because it’d take away a potential $24 million trade slot at the February deadline or beyond. Kuminga shouldn’t want this because it’d mean taking about $40 million less in guaranteed money. But if Kuminga wants his best path to choosing his next team, this is the way, even if it’d mean increasing the awkwardness in the locker room and news conferences this season. In some ways, Kuminga and Turner are leveraging the implied tension as a bargaining chip, which is their right. They’re not wrong. It could be extremely awkward. It’s up to Mike Dunleavy and Joe Lacob to decide if the team can handle the tension of Kuminga on a one-year deal without the ability to trade him. And I think we’re seeing that they’re relatively OK with it. The Warriors’ main goal is to preserve Kuminga’s trade value, which is why they upped the offer. It’s not, at least at this point, to make sure the sixth or seventh (or eighth or ninth?) man on the roster is content all season. The Warriors have dealt with tensions over the last few years, mostly involving more accomplished players; sometimes it was handled well, sometimes very much not. But it’s not like this would be a new experience for the Warriors. • Or will Kuminga take this past the QO deadline — either by negotiating a new deadline with the Warriors or just fully bypassing the QO to keep pushing for a better deal? In this scenario, Kuminga would miss at least several days of this short training camp and possibly continue to hold up the pending signings of Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry. But I’d expect that if there’s a further delay on Kuminga, the Warriors would go ahead and sign the veterans before Monday’s reporting day to numbers that fit around a prospective Kuminga deal.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy has had to hit pause on completing other transactions until there’s a resolution with Kuminga. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The signings would put a cap on how much the Warriors could offer Kuminga in the first year of any deal, per CBA rules, though the Warriors might already be offering at that cap. Or they could decide to increase the numbers for Horford & Co. and lower Kuminga’s first-year offer to fit that. The only significant rules development from Oct. 2 on is that, barring an agreement to push back the deadline, the Warriors would retain Kuminga’s restricted-free-agent rights but wouldn’t be committed to the $7.9 million offer. They could offer him less or nothing and retain his RFA rights. They could also continue to offer him the same or more. It’d be their choice from then on. But the Warriors want to sign Kuminga. He’s only 22, one of Lacob’s favorites, and might turn out to be an excellent NBA player. He hasn’t fit with the Jimmy Butler era, and probably never will, but that doesn’t mean his value is greatly diminished. The attention on Kuminga this summer has been exaggerated by the league’s lack of free-agent movement and the high focus on the Warriors at all times. But it’s also happening because he’s a very intriguing player. And because all the sign-and-trade options dissipated, so Kuminga and Turner logically are aiming for a deal with the Warriors that keeps their options open. It’s complicated. But it still should’ve been worked out by now. I’m pretty sure both sides are surprised it has taken this long. And I suspect there will be some inflection point around this weekend, as Media Day dawns, the players assemble, and Steve Kerr and Dunleavy get set for their standard camp-opening pressers, which are likely to be jammed into the long procession of player availabilities Monday. That’s a few days later than usual for the coach and general manager pressers, but you understand why. They’re all waiting on Kuminga right now. He’s earned this moment. But it should be over by Monday. If it’s not … well, we could be hearing some interesting words from the podium that day.