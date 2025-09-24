The restaurateur is lauded for his generosity and commitment to old-school dining.

By George Kelly Updated Sep. 24, 2025

Joe Betz, the owner of San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib, who transformed the Van Ness Avenue restaurant into an institution beloved by locals and visitors, has died. He was 86. His son Michael Betz confirmed the death to The Standard by phone Wednesday morning. Joe Betz purchased House of Prime Rib in 1985 from Lou Balaski, who founded it in 1949, and over four decades preserved its old-world charm while building it into one of the city’s most enduring dining destinations.

The House of Prime Rib is known for its zephyr-shaped meat carts used for serving cuts at the table. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard

Under his stewardship, the 178-seat restaurant became synonymous with perfectly marbled prime rib, chilled martinis, and unwavering hospitality. Betz was known for his meticulous attention to detail, regularly inspecting the restaurant’s spotless wood floors and personally tasting each evening’s creamed spinach and mashed potatoes for quality assurance. He maintained the restaurant’s five-room layout and classic club atmosphere, refusing to modernize in a city known for culinary innovation.

Beyond the restaurant business, Betz was recognized for his philanthropy. For decades, he served Christmas Eve prime rib dinners free of charge to thousands at Glide Memorial Church in the Tenderloin, often accompanied by his family members.

“For more than 30 years, Joe and his family faithfully joined us in the GLIDE kitchen every Christmas Eve, serving their world-famous Prime Rib to unhoused and low-income San Franciscans. Through his generosity, more than 75,000 holiday meals were shared with our community,” President & CEO Dr. Gina Fromer said Wednesday. “His kindness extended far beyond the doors of his restaurant and reflected the very best of San Francisco.” “House of Prime Rib is a San Francisco institution, and I’m saddened to hear of the passing of owner Joe Betz. My condolences go out to his loved ones. His legacy will live on through this iconic restaurant and the joy it brings to our city,” Mayor Daniel Lurie posted on X. He is survived by his wife Marion Olin Betz and his sons Michael and Steven, who have assumed the restaurant’s operations, and four grandchildren. An announcement on funeral services is expected soon.