As San Francisco’s real estate market gears up for a fall frenzy , prospective buyers have surprisingly good news: The city has actually gotten more affordable in the last six years. (Though, yes, it’s still quite expensive.)

San Francisco is one of only two major U.S. markets where the number of renters who can afford a median-priced home is higher than it was before the pandemic. As of the second quarter, about 11% of San Francisco’s renter households could afford a median-priced home, versus 9.1% at the end of 2019, according to new research from CBRE .