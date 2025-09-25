San Franciscans love transit merch , from BART’s annual ugly sweaters to bucket hats, tees, and soccer jerseys with Muni’s iconic “worm” logo . Getting in on the action, local fashion brand Baggu created a custom line of hats and water bottles adorned with what looks like BART’s logo to celebrate the Friday launch of its store at 888 Valencia St.

There’s just one problem: It wasn’t a “collab,” and BART had no idea that it was happening.

“It is not a partnership, and we are surprised to see our logo,” BART communications director Alicia Trost told The Standard. “We don’t blame them for wanting to associate with our awesome brand, and we are thrilled they love us this much. But it would be nice if they reached out to us and perhaps share some of the profit, since we are in a financial crisis.”