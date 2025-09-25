Mayor Daniel Lurie has named Jessica MacLeod to be his fifth policy chief, a position that will oversee the city’s strategy and performance as it grapples with years of complaints over issues that include homelessness and housing.
A former director for the city of San Rafael’s digital services and technology, MacLeod cofounded the U.S. Digital Response, which connected technologists with governments during the Covid pandemic.
Lurie reorganized his office in December, naming policy heads who supervise more than 50 city agencies. MacLeod joins the ranks of housing and economic development chief Ned Segal; infrastructure, climate, and mobility chief Alicia John-Baptiste; health and human services chief Kunal Modi; and public safety chief Paul Yep, who is also interim chief of the San Francisco Police Department.
Lurie said MacLeod brings “years of experience” in accountability at city government.
“Working across our administration’s policy verticals, she will set measurable goals and accelerate our progress to improve public safety, address our behavioral health and homelessness crisis, and drive our economic recovery,” he said.
MacLeod will work alongside the existing chiefs, city department heads and city staff.
“This role is about bringing clarity and alignment to our city-wide goals, reducing complexity where possible to deliver results, and improving our ability to make evidence-based decisions,” MacLeod, who started in the role Tuesday, said in a statement. “San Francisco is the innovation capital of the world and has the people and the tools to build a more effective government for the people that it serves.”