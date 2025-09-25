Mayor Daniel Lurie has named Jessica MacLeod to be his fifth policy chief, a position that will oversee the city’s strategy and performance as it grapples with years of complaints over issues that include homelessness and housing.

A former director for the city of San Rafael’s digital services and technology , MacLeod cofounded the U.S. Digital Response, which connected technologists with governments during the Covid pandemic.

Lurie reorganized his office in December, naming policy heads who supervise more than 50 city agencies. MacLeod joins the ranks of housing and economic development chief Ned Segal; infrastructure, climate, and mobility chief Alicia John-Baptiste; health and human services chief Kunal Modi; and public safety chief Paul Yep, who is also interim chief of the San Francisco Police Department.