Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

SF’s first unionized Starbucks has shuttered abruptly

The 18th Street location in the Castro is known as “Bearbucks” because of its many LGBTQ+ customers.

The Starbucks location in the Castro at 4094 18th St. sometimes called BearBucks voted to form a union on Tuesday August 16, 2022 becoming the first location in San Francisco to successfully do so. | Camille Cohen/The Standard | Source: Camille Cohen/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

The Starbucks in San Francisco’s Castro District appears to have closed abruptly. 

As of Thursday afternoon, the coffee behemoth’s location at 4094 18th St. now has a sign posted to the window announcing the closure and thanking customers.

“We know this may be hard to hear—because this isn’t just any store. It’s your coffeehouse,” the sign reads in part. 

It further promises that the baristas, or “partners” in company parlance, will be supported during the closure. A QR code at the bottom of the note directs would-be latte drinkers to other locations.

Reached by phone, an unnamed employee at the location confirmed the closure and immediately hung up. Sam Jefferies, a member of Starbucks’ media relations team, further confirmed the closure by email and included a Sept. 25 message from CEO Brian Niccol regarding a strategy to reduce the company’s footprint.

A Starbucks notice informs customers of the store’s closure at the week’s end, thanking them and encouraging visits to nearby locations.
A sign posted to the window of “Bearbucks” directs patrons to other locations. | Source: Matthew Stubblefield

Affectionately known as “Bearbucks” — owing to the prevalence of LGBTQ+ customers — that location was the first Starbucks in the city to unionize, during a nationwide push in 2022. At the time, workers cited numerous difficulties at the cafe during and after the pandemic, including a four-month closure for plumbing issues. 

However, Jefferies’ email stated that unionization status was not a factor in the closure.

All the news you can eat

Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish.

The Castro location is far from the only Starbucks to close in recent months. Citing declining sales, the company has shuttered at least six cafes in San Francisco in the past year, most of them downtown.

Astrid Kane can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

CastroClosuresCoffeeFood & DrinkStarbucksUnions