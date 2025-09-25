The 18th Street location in the Castro is known as “Bearbucks” because of its many LGBTQ+ customers.

By Astrid Kane Published Sep. 25, 2025 • 7:06pm

The Starbucks in San Francisco’s Castro District appears to have closed abruptly. As of Thursday afternoon, the coffee behemoth’s location at 4094 18th St. now has a sign posted to the window announcing the closure and thanking customers. “We know this may be hard to hear—because this isn’t just any store. It’s your coffeehouse,” the sign reads in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further promises that the baristas, or “partners” in company parlance, will be supported during the closure. A QR code at the bottom of the note directs would-be latte drinkers to other locations. Reached by phone, an unnamed employee at the location confirmed the closure and immediately hung up. Sam Jefferies, a member of Starbucks’ media relations team, further confirmed the closure by email and included a Sept. 25 message from CEO Brian Niccol regarding a strategy to reduce the company’s footprint.

A sign posted to the window of “Bearbucks” directs patrons to other locations. | Source: Matthew Stubblefield

Affectionately known as “Bearbucks” — owing to the prevalence of LGBTQ+ customers — that location was the first Starbucks in the city to unionize , during a nationwide push in 2022. At the time, workers cited numerous difficulties at the cafe during and after the pandemic, including a four-month closure for plumbing issues. However, Jefferies’ email stated that unionization status was not a factor in the closure.

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!

The Castro location is far from the only Starbucks to close in recent months. Citing declining sales, the company has shuttered at least six cafes in San Francisco in the past year, most of them downtown.